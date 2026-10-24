Qualifying Saturday has arrived at the Circuit of The Americas, but the first F1 live action of the day comes with FP3 in the United States

The drivers have had a day getting themselves reacquainted with the bumps and braking zones around COTA, but with changes inevitably made overnight, the teams need to get their final tests in place before qualifying.

F1 United States LIVE: FP3 updates from COTA

Start time: 12:30 local [18:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit of The Americas

Another warm day is expected throughout in Texas, so we’ll be keeping a watchful eye on proceedings to let you know of any big storylines to emerge before qualifying later on [4pm local time, 10pm UK].

We will have you covered throughout the session, so follow FP3 through our live blog below, or you can also keep up with the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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