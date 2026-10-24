It’s time to set the grid for the F1 2026 United States Grand Prix, and we’re bringing you live updates throughout the session in Austin.

The Circuit of The Americas provides a thriller of a one-lap experience (as well as action on Sundays), so being brave on the brakes, nailing every corner entry and staying away from track limits (especially at Turn 19) will be vital to a good lap.

F1 United States LIVE: Qualifying updates from Austin

Start time: 16:00 local [22:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit of The Americas

So, who will come out flying in this session? It looks like it’ll be another tight qualifying hour and it’s still all to play for. How much will pole be on Kimi Antonelli’s mind, though, knowing he can wrap up the championship on Sunday?

We will have you covered throughout the hour, so be sure to follow qualifying through our live blog below, or you can also follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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