FIA launches Isack Hadjar investigation after United States GP incident

Isack Hadjar is under FIA investigation following an incident also involving Williams’ Alex Albon at the United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who suffered a frustrating FP3 at the Circuit of The Americas, is under investigation for potential erratic driving, the FIA stewards have confirmed.

FIA launches Isack Hadjar investigation

The incident in question occurred on the entry into Turn 1.

Albon’s Williams appeared well off the racing line into T1, but Hadjar went into the opening corner too hot, locking-up the front left and taking evasive action.

“What the **** was he doing?” Hadjar immediately fumed over team radio. The Frenchman could be seen waving a hand of frustration at Albon from the cockpit.

He added: “Just sleeping on the racing line,” while appearing to crowd the Williams driver off the road on corner exit.

Hadjar’s actions alerted the FIA stewards. That clash was initially noted, but a further update confirmed that a post-session investigation had been launched.

It was a frustrating FP3 in general for Hadjar, who was not enjoying life at the wheel of the Red Bull RB22.

At one stage he struggled to keep the car on track through the esses. That prompted another prickly radio message.

“Yeah, now you have to check the floor,” he told his Red Bull team. “Anyways, I don’t know where is my car. I don’t know what’s happening.”

Hadjar ultimately finished the session in 10th, a second down on teammate Max Verstappen, winner of the Bahrain in Malaysia and Singapore Grands Prix, who ended the hour in second.

Albon meanwhile was classified 19th as a challenging United States GP for Williams continued.

Going into the race weekend, teammate Carlos Sainz had revealed that the team was undergoing a major shake-up behind the scenes.

“We’re going through some massive changes inside the team, and we are investing these last nine races of the year to challenge ourselves to change things in the middle of a Formula 1 season which you would never wait until the break to change them [sic],” the Spaniard explained.

“But now the team has taken that direction. Clear leadership by the top management to say, even if we are in the middle of the season, just change everything, change what needs to be changed.

“It’s quite uncomfortable because we’re changing things that even on the middle of an F1 weekend, you feel like you’re leaving lap time on the table, or that you’re doing too many things.

“But it’s with a target or with an intention of getting things out of the way with a car that we know is very difficult to score points with, and making sure we hit the ground running next year.”

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