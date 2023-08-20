COTA boss lifts lid on response to Miami and Las Vegas hype

The arrival of the Miami and Las Vegas Grands Prix onto the F1 calendar has been welcomed by United States Grand Prix boss Bobby Epstein.

Having been unique as the only race held in the United States for 10 years, the Circuit of the Americas now plays host to one of three races held in the country as Miami joined the calendar in 2022, while Las Vegas holds its inaugural race this season – to an astounding level of hype as the countdown to the event is on.

But despite the addition of the two huge events, COTA boss Bobby Epstein doesn’t feel there has been any need for a reactive approach to change their marketing, particularly as crowd numbers swelled to a mammoth 440,000 attendees during the 2022 event.

Bobby Epstein: Miami and Las Vegas complementary to United States Grand Prix running

Speaking to select media, including PlanetF1.com, Epstein outlined how he sees the incorporation of the two additional US races into the existing dynamic of having the Texas circuit hosting the United States Grand Prix.

“I don’t think we’re doing anything different, actually, because what’s nice is that the other events, as they came in, each tried to establish their own identity that’s unique,” he said, when asked if the marketing approach had changed in light of Las Vegas joining the calendar following Miami’s arrival last year.

“And certainly, Vegas is really an event. It’s very different. We’ve got 35 hours of programming with a lot of entertainment.

“Vegas, there’s a lot of entertainment that goes just by simply being there. So I think we don’t have to change our recipe. It’s really working. I think one of the things we’ve found is that the people have defined us, the fans have defined us, it hasn’t been us, it’s really been nice to see that the fans have looked at this and said, in many ways, this is what they’ll call ‘the people’s race’.

“We’ve seen that name a lot. It’s nice to see that and we’ll try and live up to that.

“I think we saw that last year with the massive crowd that came that was a combination of additional exposure in the US, both from the Miami race, from Netflix, and from what we’ve done in the past.

“So I think the other races can work sort of as a commercial. They can be very complementary to what we’re doing, it’s great to see the race on in the spring in Miami, or in May, because it allows us to just get the attention of the US viewer.

“But at this point in the world, as global as I think all of our wired environments are, it’s much easier to follow a global sport today than it was even five and 10 years ago.

“So Miami’s complementary, it’s truly just the ability to follow the sport has become a lot easier in the US.”

Bobby Epstein: It takes years to evaluate an event’s staying power

With COTA proving its longevity having become an ever more popular event with fans making the trip to Texas, the circuit itself has become a firm favourite of the drivers due to its mix of high-speed sweeps, long straights, and ample overtaking opportunities.

But, with F1’s obvious enthusiasm for the arrival of Las Vegas, a fully ‘home-grown’ event developed by Liberty Media, is the big push on promoting that event a source of annoyance for Epstein?

“We find people attend Formula 1 races in person for a number of different reasons,” he said, when asked by PlanetF1.com.

“We’ll have a lot of the entertainment factors that you get from staying in Vegas.

“We’ll have a full day of racing so you have plenty for the race fan and the race enthusiast, to the concerts that are included, too.

“I think that’s one of the components that’s often underrated, and under-appreciated by the fans in the campgrounds because they really give a great spirit to the events.

“When we’ve got thousands of people spending the weekend with us on-site, I think it just lends to the atmosphere. The other venues, they’re great in their own ways but they don’t have that spirit which I think is very authentic from the fans that stay there.”

Epstein also alluded to the well-known phenomenon of ‘FOMO’, ie. the fear of missing out, saying that the hype surrounding Vegas in its inaugural year is very different to the tried-and-trusted success of over a decade’s racing at COTA.

“It takes years to really find out what the appeal and staying power is to each event,” he said.

“I know our first year, we sold out fairly effortlessly and there was a real pent-up hunger for F1 racing in the US.

“I think we see that with any first year. But any first-year events, you have people that want to go. It’s almost a bucket list or checklist. We’re in Year 11 and people are coming back and we’re getting bigger crowds every year, it really speaks to some of those traditions, and one thing you can’t buy is tradition.”

