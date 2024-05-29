On-board footage from the Monaco Grand Prix has shown Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly tangled more than once over the weekend, with another piece of contact before their collision at Portier.

Ocon saw his race end after a hefty landing when he and Gasly tangled wheels on the exit of the right-hander heading into the tunnel at Monaco, but on-board footage from Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin saw the two drivers had already made contact earlier in the lap.

On-board shows second Esteban Ocon-Pierre Gasly contact in Monaco

The video from Stroll’s Aston Martin shows Ocon looking to pass Gasly at the left-hander of Massenet, where Ocon tried to move alongside but quickly found himself towards the barrier and small pieces of debris appeared to fly back towards Stroll’s car as a result.

Gasly kept his place through the following corners before the pair finally came to blows at Portier, with Ocon being forced to retire after suffering damage following his crash landing after making contact with his team-mate.

Though he apologised publicly for the incident after his retirement, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin promised “consequences” for his driver as a result, and Gasly was not best pleased either, who said he was “quite shocked” by the “unnecessary” move which went against pre-planned orders.

What might happen to Esteban Ocon for the Canadian Grand Prix?

He told media including PlanetF1.com after the race: “Disappointed with the situation, and especially [because] we had clear instructions before the race on what to do and whoever qualified ahead, [the] trailing car was supposed to help throughout the race with the strategy. But unfortunately, didn’t happen.

“And that, we definitely need to speak because we can’t afford especially in the season like that, to have points [dropped], all might be crucial at the end of the year, and just got to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

For others who had a close view, Daniel Ricciardo said he could see contact between the two Alpines coming from a distance, the RB driver having followed the pair around the first lap.

“Yeah, it was close,” Ricciardo said to media including PlanetF1.com of his view of the incident. “I mean, Lance was definitely closer, so I had a little bit more time to react.

“But man, I mean, there was wheel touching I feel like three times before that happened or probably including that.

“Honestly, it reminded me of Baku 2018 where obviously Max and I, we touched I think twice or three times before the accident.

“Obviously that, lap one, brewed in a lot shorter amount of time, but I could see it happening where I was like, ‘Okay, I feel like tension is rising very quickly’ and sometimes with team-mates, it sparks even more.”

