Another day and yes, another layer to unpeel in the off-track dramas which continue to bubble away at Red Bull.

With the respective futures of Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen in the spotlight across the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race weekend, now it is Christian Horner’s turn to face fresh speculation. Let us take a look at the key talking points from the world of Formula 1.

Christian Horner retains Red Bull backing

Reports in the German media have suggested that Red Bull Racing team principal Horner could be released ahead of the upcoming Australian Grand Prix, with meetings between the triumvirate of Red Bull GmbH powerholders Oliver Mintzlaff, Franz Watzlawick and Chalerm Yoovidhya understood to have taken place in Dubai on Sunday.

But, well-placed sources have told PlanetF1.com that the suggestions Horner could be removed from his role as team principal are ‘nonsense’, ‘rumour-mongering’, and ‘idle gossip’.

Helmut Marko allegedly flies home with Max Verstappen

The idea of a Red Bull power struggle had been built-up in the media, with Horner and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko on opposing sides, though Horner insisted after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that their relationship is “no issue”.

However, De Telegraaf’s claim suggests otherwise, as Marko allegedly broke from the tradition of flying home with Horner by travelling back from Jeddah with Verstappen instead.

Christian Horner cannot force Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull

Amidst all the drama, Verstappen has been linked with a sensational move to Mercedes, who are on the lookout for a new driver come 2025 with Lewis Hamilton preparing to depart from Ferrari.

And while Horner cannot see why Verstappen would want to leave Red Bull, this combination firmly established as F1’s dominant force, he admits that a “piece of paper” – otherwise known as Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing contract which runs until the end of 2028 – cannot force him to stay.

New Saudi GP footage emerges after Daniel Ricciardo struggles

Whether it be Sergio Perez, Verstappen, or both even that Red Bull potentially replace for 2025, Daniel Ricciardo wants to be firmly in the mix to earn that call-up.

His audition has not started well, with a drive to P16 in Saudi Arabia, complete with a spin, really setting the alarm bells ringing. However, it has now emerged that his cause was not helped at all by a very, very slow pit stop which saw him sat stationary for 41 seconds.

Did Lewis Hamilton shield Ferrari talks from family? Anthony Hamilton answers

Hamilton to Ferrari was a shock announcement which really did come out of nowhere, the rumours it would happen quickly morphing into confirmation.

It was alleged at the time that Hamilton had not even told his parents he was speaking with Ferrari, his dad Anthony now confirming it was the seven-time World Champion’s “deal and it was his decision.”

