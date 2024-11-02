The FIA has confirmed an updated timetable for qualifying and the race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, after Saturday’s postponed session.

Heavy rain at Interlagos saw the planned qualifying session postponed on safety grounds, with standing water unable to be cleared and the session unable to take place before sunset in Sao Paulo.

FIA confirms new qualifying start time for Brazilian Grand Prix

A new time for Sunday 3rd November has been set at 7.30am in Interlagos [10.30am GMT], with the Brazilian Grand Prix brought forward by 90 minutes to follow at 12.30pm [3.30pm GMT] later in the day.

This will represent a tight turnaround in times for the teams, but this is not unprecedented in the world of Formula 1, with the likes of the 2004 Japanese Grand Prix having had a Sunday morning qualifying session due to inclement conditions on the Saturday.

Rain is still expected on Sunday at Interlagos, with a forecast from the Met Office expecting light rain throughout much of the day in Sao Paulo – with as much as a 90% chance of rain at lunchtime.

More from Interlagos as the Brazilian Grand Prix unfolds

👉 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – Sprint F1 results (Interlagos)

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Formula 1 confirmed the changes have been made after consultation with the stewards, which will result in an earlier start for the teams and drivers on Sunday.

In a statement, the FIA and Formula 1 said: “Following the conditions in São Paulo today the decision was taken not to proceed with Qualifying due to poor visibility, standing water on the track and fading light.

“Safety is always the paramount consideration in such circumstances and while as much time as possible was given to allow conditions to improve they sadly did not. We have huge appreciation for all the fans that stayed at the circuit in hope of seeing cars on track today.

“Therefore the decision has been taken, after consultation with the stewards, to schedule Qualifying for 07:30 local time on Sunday morning ahead of the Grand Prix at 12:30 local.

“This will ensure we maximise the chances or providing the fans with a day of racing action and both the FIA and Formula 1 believe this time change is necessary and the right thing to do for all our passionate fans.

“We thank everyone for their patience today including the fans, drivers, teams, marshals, circuit staff and media and hope to give everyone an exciting event on Sunday.”

Read next: F1 boss speaks out after Brazilian GP qualifying postponed with new ‘plan’ in place