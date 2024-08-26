Haas are in the clear to depart Zandvoort and move their equipment trucks on to Monza after resolving a dispute with former title sponsor Uralkali.

Haas parted ways with title sponsor Uralkali following Russia’s commencement of military action in Ukraine, though a Swiss arbitration court ruling meant Haas had to repay Uralkali a portion of a reported $13million fee injected into the team.

F1 news: Uralkali confirm Haas payment and F1 car received

Haas had confirmed in a statement sent to media, including PlanetF1.com, that it would be paying Uralkali in full. “Haas fully intends to pay to Uralkali all amounts due pursuant to the arbitration award, and there is no dispute over the amounts owed,” it read.

However, Haas’ equipment trucks were delayed in departing Zandvoort following the Dutch Grand Prix, with the payments sent to Uralkali needing to be officially processed. That has now happened, meaning Haas are free to move on to Monza, where the Italian Grand Prix takes place this weekend.

‘Uralkali confirms that we have received in full the payment owed by Haas (including interest and fees) following the ruling of the Swiss court of arbitration,’ reads a statement from the company.

‘We have also collected the race car owed to us under the terms of the sponsorship agreement.

‘As such, Uralkali has notified Dutch authorities that they may release Haas’ assets from arrest as an interim measure, and Haas is free to take them out of the Netherlands.’

Haas, in another statement to media including PlanetF1.com, also confirmed this development as they now make their way to Monza.

‘Uralkali have now confirmed receipt of last Friday’s financial transfer and therefore our trucks have been given clearance to depart The Netherlands and make their way to Italy immediately,’ the team stated.

Haas narrowly missed out on taking a point away from Zandvoort after Nico Hulkenberg crossed the line P11, with Kevin Magnussen – who started from the pit lane after taking a new Energy Store and Control Electronics – finishing P18.

Haas remain P7 in the Constructors’ Championship, seven points behind VCARB and 14 ahead of Alpine.

