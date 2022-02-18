Five more years of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas is guaranteed, with the circuit having agreed a new F1 deal.

The previous contract had expired after the 2021 edition – a thriller in which Max Verstappen just held off title rival Lewis Hamilton for victory – but a renewal had appeared a formality.

It has now been finalised until the end of 2026, by which time there could even be three races per season in the USA. The first Miami Grand Prix takes place this year, while reports suggest Las Vegas could be in line to host another.

Huge crowds flock to the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, which has also become a highly popular venue with the Formula 1 drivers and teams.

BREAKING: The United States Grand Prix at @COTA remains on the calendar through to 2026! #USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/S85UDo9n8Z — Formula 1 (@F1) February 18, 2022

Last year, a record-breaking attendance of 400,000 witnessed Verstappen’s triumph, which represented a fourfold increase on the number of fans who had been there to see Hamilton win the first COTA grand prix in 2012.

“We are thrilled to announce the extension with the Circuit of The Americas ahead of the exciting new 2022 season,” said Stefano Domenicali, the Formula 1 CEO.

“I want to thank the promoter for their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm for Formula 1, where together we are continuing to grow the excitement around our sport in the US following the huge success of Netflix, the work of ESPN and the incredible season we had in 2021.

“Austin is a great city and the track is a favourite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment.”

The 2022 United States Grand Prix has been scheduled in what has become its traditional slot in the second half of October, the 21st-23rd, with the Mexican GP following a week later.

Bobby Epstein, Founding Partner at Circuit of The Americas, said: “The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world. We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas, at Circuit of The Americas, and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade.

“We knew Austin, along with our neighbours in San Antonio and beyond, would be welcoming hosts – and they proved it!

“Thanks to everyone in the Formula 1 community for supporting our endeavours and rewarding our hard work. We are glad to have renewed our commitments and look forward to many more years of World Championship racing, entertainment and fun.”