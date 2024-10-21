US Grand Prix officials summoned before FIA following late-race transgression

The promoter of the United States Grand Prix has been summoned by the FIA over a post-race track invasion at COTA.

A track invasion at the Circuit of the Americas has resulted in a post-race summons for the US Grand Prix promoter.

FIA issues summons to US GP representatives

Representatives for the US Grand Prix and the Circuit of the Americas will see the stewards from the FIA hours after the chequered flag, due to a post-race track invasion.

“Representatives from US Race Management and Circuit of The Americas are required to report to the Stewards at 18:15,” read a document from the FIA.

The reason for the summons was given as a “spectator track invasion prior to the conclusion of the 2024 United States Grand Prix.”

The incident is understood to have occurred on the start/finish straight, with the FIA yet to confirm the full details of the alleged transgression.

Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred at the Canadian Grand Prix, with an attitude of contrition from the promoter resulting in no official punishment.

During the cooldown lap at the end of the race in Montreal, a large number of spectactors managed to make it on to the circuit before all cars had returned to parc fermé.

The FIA immediately acted by summoning a representative from the Octane Racing Group, the promoter of the Canadian Grand Prix, to the stewards following a breach of Article 12.2.1.h of the 2024 FIA International Sporting Code (failure to take reasonable measures, thus resulting in an unsafe situation).

With at least one incident of a similar nature occurring at the conclusion of previous editions of the Canadian GP, it resulted in the FIA adopting a more formal response.

The stewards noted that the promoter “candidly admitted that the safety measures in place did not achieve the goal to prevent spectators from entering the track” and agreed that an “unacceptable situation” occurred at the end of the race as fans entered the track.

The promoter was required to present a “formal remediation plan” to the FIA to lay out how it intends to prevent a repeat of Sunday’s scenes, with the stewards warning that a “significant financial penalty will be imposed in case of any reoccurrence.”

Earlier this year, the Australian Grand Prix barred patrons at its race from going onto the track as a result of an incident at the conclusion of the 2023 event in which fans had made it onto the tarmac during the cooldown lap and even approached the broken-down Haas of Nico Hulkenberg at a point when his car was still electrically unsafe.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation advises that given the ongoing FIA investigation into the early track breach at the conclusion of the 2023 event, there will be no track access for patrons following the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024,” the AGPC’s statement in January 2024 read.

“Decisions regarding patron access to the track at the conclusion of future races will be made at a later date.”

Read Next: Toto Wolff calls out ‘outrageous’ Red Bull bib device after paddock demonstration