FIA make key US Grand Prix track change following Friday issues at COTA

The FIA have widened the white lines on the exit of three corners at the Circuit of The Americas, following multiple track limits infringements on Friday at the US Grand Prix.

Turns 9, 12 and 19 were all problem areas for the drivers on Friday, and the FIA took action by painting the white lines wider in time for Saturday, thus widening track limits in the process.

Max Verstappen had set a time fast enough for pole on Friday, but saw his quickest lap deleted for breaching track limits at Turn 19 – though with these new white lines in place, his time would likely have stood had the move taken place earlier.

FIA confirm US Grand Prix widening of track limits

The drivers headed out for the Sprint Shootout on Saturday and the white lines looked visibly wider on the exit of Turn 19 in particular, with that corner proving to cause multiple lap time deletions throughout the day for drivers running too wide.

Unlike last time out in Qatar when the drivers were given a further 10 minutes of track time for orientation when track limits were widened, the fact the layout did not officially change meant they went straight out but with a bit of “extra margin” to work with, according to the FIA.

George Russell ran perilously close to the track limit at Turn 19 in SQ3, which would likely have seen his lap time deleted on Friday, but it stood on this occasion after the white lines were widened.

As per the FIA regulations, the white lines on the exit of every corner now define the track limits, meaning that if any driver puts all four wheels over all of the white line on the exit kerb, they are out of bounds.

