Terrifying on-board footage emerges of US junior series crash in freak incident

Jay Howard driver Ava Dobson was involved in a terrifying moment when a stationary car appeared in front of her.

Rounds 4 and 5 of the USF Junior category are taking place at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend, with a particularly scary collision between two cars happening during the first race.

USF Junior crash unfolds, drivers walk away

During the race, DEForce Racing’s Bruno Ribeiro lost control of his car at a high-speed, uphill section of track and spun.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to prevent his car from crossing across the track backward and remained in a perilous position on the racing line.

While several cars immediately behind were able to spot the stricken car and avoid it, Jay Howard Development’s driver Ava Dobson had not seen the incident and was unable to prepare before the corner to avoid hitting Ribeiro.

Slamming on the brakes, Dobson was powerless as her car made a hefty impact with Ribeiro’s – the Halo playing its part in ensuring her left front wheel didn’t come back into the cockpit.

Footage available since the accident showed the marshals on the right-hand side of the track had begun to wave yellow flags, but were not clearly visible.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, and DEForce Racing paid tribute to the steps that have been taken at every level of single-seater racing to improve motorsport safety.

“Still processing this…” they wrote.

“It’s easy to forget the inherent risks in our sport, amidst the adrenaline and excitement. Today, we’re feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the tireless work put into making race cars safer. Safety is paramount, and we’re thankful for every innovation that helps protect our drivers.”

Jay Howard Driver Development wrote: “Ava Dobson is doing fine following her crash in race one today.”

Onboard and external views of the crash are embedded below.

POV of the crash from @FollowJHDD’s Ava Dobson — she, @DEForceRacing’s Bruno Ribeiro and all others involved in the dust up were able to walk away on their own power 🙏 https://t.co/piGSSj8hNm pic.twitter.com/g6IgrbQBDj — USF Pro Championships (@USFProChamps) April 26, 2024

