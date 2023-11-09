Custom-made $3million Valkyrie hypercar to join Fernando Alonso’s car collection

Fernando Alonso has opened up about the perks of being an Aston Martin F1 driver by revealing that he is planning to add a Valkyrie hypercar worth $3million to his personal car collection.

The two-time World Champion has enjoyed his strongest season in a decade in 2023, claiming eighth podium finishes for Aston Martin having made the switch from Alpine last winter.

Alonso angrily shut down rumours that he was about to quit the team ahead of last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix following suggestions that he was frustrated by Aston Martin’s struggle to sustain their strong start to the campaign.

The 42-year-old promised “consequences” for those behind the speculation before producing one of the greatest drives of his career to finish third, holding off the Red Bull of Sergio Perez to take his first podium finish since August.

Alonso has revealed another reason why he wouldn’t want to walk away from Aston Martin any time soon, touching on his plans to make an exciting addition to his car collection.

The Spaniard currently drives a DBX 707, but is preparing to welcome a custom-made 1,000bhp Valkyrie – the car designed by F1 tech legend Adrian Newey during Aston Martin’s previous F1 partnership with Red Bull – to his Monaco garage in the coming months.

And he is hoping to catch eyes on the streets of Monte Carlo more than once per year, having insisted on a paint scheme similar to Aston Martin’s F1 car.

He told GQ: “I’d hoped for an employee discount! That was my wish – and I took it for granted, probably.

“I went through the specification with them – green with a touch of lime, to look like my F1 car – and then looked to see what the discount was. There was no discount! By then it was too late.

“It’ll attract some eyes, this car. I will not be able to go incognito.”

Alonso’s personal car collection also hit the headlines earlier this year when he announced that he was putting his Ferrari Enzo up for auction. The car was sold in June for an eye-watering fee of €5.4m.

Alonso spent five full seasons as a Ferrari driver between 2010 and 2014, taking 11 of his 32 career victories for the Scuderia.

However, he failed to secured an elusive third World Championship, falling short against Sebastian Vettel by four points in 2010 and just three points two years later.

