Valtteri Bottas said all targets “went into the bin” at Sauber with Fred Vasseur’s exit, while they “had me over” with talk of being the Audi F1 pillar.

Departing Mercedes at the end of 2021, having played his part in five straight Constructors’ title victories, Bottas headed for Sauber to reunite with team boss Vasseur, who oversaw the Finn’s title-winning GP3 season as boss of ART in 2011.

Valtteri Bottas was told he would be Audi F1 ‘pillar’

Bottas’s Sauber career started well with the team emerging as a leading midfield outfit under the new regulations in 2022, but ending the F1 2024 campaign on zero points for the first time in his career, Bottas was shown the door along with Zhou Guanyu.

And the 10-time grand prix winner did not attempt to hide his disappointment over joining Sauber after his Mercedes days.

“It was a mistake. But you can’t predict the future,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Abu Dhabi.

“Everything started well off in the first year, but since then, it was downhill. But you just can’t predict the future. That’s how it is.

“And I just want to make sure that the next move I make is going to be a good one and hopefully there’s better times to come.”

Bottas confirmed that “there was Williams” on the table as an alternative to Sauber, but he snubbed his former team in order to link back up with Vasseur.

However, when Vasseur left to replace Mattia Binotto as Ferrari team principal in time for the F1 2023 season, things then fell apart, according to Bottas.

Asked what made him pick Sauber over a Williams return, Bottas replied: “Fred was a big part. I used to work with him before.

“There was a clear plan and targets for the three years, and also how to get there, but those plans and targets went into the bin when he left.

“I don’t blame him, because if you’re a team principal, if you have a chance to go to Ferrari, you go.”

As for whether he searched for options to follow Vasseur out the Sauber exit, Bottas confirmed: “Yes, for sure.

“But when he left, it was quite late, well it was only at the very end of the year.

“I did have an option that if Fred goes, I can go.”

However, with Bottas not using that clause, a potential major lifeline emerged in the form of the Audi F1 project, with the German brand set to join the grid in 2026 via a takeover of Sauber using their own power unit designed to the new regulations.

However, Audi F1 has chosen Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto for F1 2025 and beyond, which completed the misery for Bottas.

“But then, once Audi confirmed they’re joining, I got always told that I’m going to be the pillar for the project,” Bottas continued.

“And, well, that didn’t happen! So, that kind of had me over.”

Bottas has not been able to secure a place on the F1 2025 grid, with a return to Mercedes as their reserve driver mooted after Mick Schumacher vacated the role.

