Fresh Valtteri Bottas Audi twist as F1 2026 replacement plan emerges – report

While Sauber has reportedly made the call to retain Valtteri Bottas, a rising star is also being eyed as part of a succession plan.

Sauber were one of the first players to make a move in the latest F1 driver market, signing Nico Hulkenberg for F1 2025 and beyond into the Audi era, as the German automotive giant prepares to take over Sauber and form their works team for F1 2026.

Gabriel Bortoleto to join as Valtteri Bottas Audi successor?

And with the months having passed since that Hulkenberg announcement, Sauber/Audi are yet to announce the German’s F1 2025 team-mate, though according to Blick, the decision has been made, one which will see Bottas retain his seat in a one-year extension, and which respected F1 reporter Roger Benoit called the “cowardly transfer route”.

Sauber had been linked with bringing a younger racer into the fold, the likes of Formula 2 Championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto mentioned, as well as Franco Colapinto who is impressing at Williams since replacing Logan Sargeant. Sauber also has the reigning Formula 2 champion Théo Pourchaire in its ranks.

And despite the apparent choice to retain Bottas for F1 2025, Blick is reporting that a young driver will also be signed for next season, giving them a behind-the-scenes role to learn the ropes, with Audi wanting that driver ready to go for F1 2026. Blick claim that Bortoleto is likely to be the driver of choice.

Off the back of winning the 2023 Formula 3 title, Bortoleto was signed to the McLaren driver programme and is now looking to go back-to-back as he sits atop the F2 standings with two rounds to go, Bortoleto bidding to replicate the achievement of current McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri who won the F3 and F2 titles in consecutive seasons.

And McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has said that they would be willing to clear Bortoleto to join Sauber if that offer came from Audi’s new F1 chief Mattia Binotto, McLaren’s line-up looking stable for the long term with Lando Norris and Piastri.

“If Binotto came to me, when you have such a talent, definitely, you’re not going to stop him having a chance in Formula 1,” Stella told the media in Baku.

That being said, McLaren are not comfortable with completely severing ties with Bortoleto.

“At the same time, we will be definitely interested in finding a way to keep him in the McLaren family, because I think he’s a talent that in the future, could be important for McLaren,” Stella continued.

“We are safe for the long term with our two drivers, we couldn’t be any happier, but definitely we would like to keep him in the McLaren family, but I’m sure we could find a solution.”

Sauber are the only team yet to score their first point of the F1 2024 Championship.

