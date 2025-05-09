Valtteri Bottas spent the off-season “swimming with sea lions and dolphins”, but it is “free climbing” which he is “banned” from doing by Mercedes.

Not that this is a problem for Bottas, as such an activity is one which he has no interest in anyway as he spends F1 2025 being the Mercedes reserve driver.

After five seasons with Mercedes – in which he contributed to Constructors’ Championship wins in all of them – Bottas moved on to Alfa Romeo/Sauber in 2022, but with 2024 proving to be his final season with the team, Bottas returned to the Mercedes fold as their reserve driver, replacing Mick Schumacher.

Having been a part of the grid since 2013, it had been quite some time since Bottas had an off-season where he was not preparing to race in the upcoming campaign, so in an Autosport magazine interview, he was asked what he got up to.

“I didn’t have much of a European winter – only a few days in Finland. This year, I was really chasing the sun over winter,” said the 35-year-old Finn.

“The most fun probably was swimming with sea lions and dolphins in South Australia, in a place called Baird Bay – properly getting to touch them, being within one metre. That was pretty unreal.

“The night before, there was a shark attack in the region. And, in my head, sea lions are shark food. So, I was a bit nervous, but I’m glad I did it.”

On that note, Bottas was asked whether he needed Mercedes’ permission to do such an activity.

“I think that would still be okay, but it really depends on the team,” he said.

“There’s still some things that I’m banned from doing, like free climbing, which I wouldn’t do anyway.”

No less than six rookies started out on the F1 2025 grid, meaning the competition for a seat has only grown tougher for a veteran driver like Bottas looking for a route back in.

But, F1 2026 represents opportunity, as two new seats will open up via the arrival of Cadillac F1.

An experienced F1 driver paired with an American is the desired combination for Cadillac F1, and while Bottas does not see it as “an easy route” for him to return to the F1 grid, it is definitely an option which he would be open to exploring.

Asked if Cadillac is his best F1 2026 comeback hope, Bottas replied: “I think this season will show.

“We’ve obviously got many rookie drivers and, in this sport, you never know. Something can trigger again some changes within different teams and drivers.

“But it’s, for sure, a very interesting option. It wouldn’t be an easy route, but if there’s a clear plan of how to get there, then it could be a really interesting project, which I think experience can help. So, let’s wait and see.”

And Bottas assured that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff would not stand in the way of him pursuing such a move.

“He’s told me that he would love to see me racing still,” said Bottas about Wolff. “And he agreed with me when I told him that I still feel like I’m not done with the sport yet. It’s not the time yet.

“So, I think he would be happy to see me in a race seat. And of course, if it’s not here at Mercedes, he wouldn’t stand in the way.”

