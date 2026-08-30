Valtteri Bottas says Graeme Lowdon’s Cadillac exit will not affect his position at Cadillac for the F1 2027 season, insisting that he is “all set for next year.”

Cadillac opted to change its team principal during the F1 2026 summer break, with Lowdon replaced by former Alpine/Renault boss Marcin Budkowski.

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The decision came with the American team yet to score a point in its debut season, with Cadillac suffering a number of recurring reliability issues.

After spending 2025 as Mercedes’ reserve driver, Bottas secured a return to the grid with Cadillac – the first brand-new team to arrive in F1 since fellow US outfit Haas in 2016 – for this season.

Bottas has struggled over the course of 2026, with Lowdon forced to deny rumours earlier this year that the Finnish driver was at risk of losing his seat during the season.

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Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets, Bottas said that Lowdon’s departure will have no consequences for his future in the short term with a contract in place for next season.

Asked if Cadillac’s change of team boss will have consequences for his own future, Bottas said: “Not in the near future. I’m still all set obviously for next year.

“But then eventually we’re going to talk about what is happening beyond ’27, but that’s not yet.”

Bottas said that Lowdon’s exit was “a real shame” but that he respected the decision by Cadillac’s senior management.

PlanetF1.com reported on Saturday that sources have indicated that Lowdon’s approach was too business-orientated, contributing to the team’s technical malaise.

He said: “I think a big change like this in the middle of the season is always initially surprising.

“But then speaking with Dan [Towriss, Cadillac chief executive], he explained to me all the reasons for this change and I respect that.

“I think if we just keep everything the same, we’re never going to progress, so we’re going to change some things.

“Obviously, it’s a real shame that it is Graeme who got out because, first of all, he’s a friend of mine, but I also think he’s done a great job setting up the team, getting ready to be on the grid in the first race, so my hat off [to him] for that.

“But at the same time, also welcoming Marcin. I don’t know him that well from the past. I’ve seen him around, but for sure, in the next days we’re going to spend a lot of time together.”

Asked if he agrees with the decision to sack Lowdon, he replied: “With any change, time will always tell what change is good, what change is bad, so I can’t predict the future.

“Like I said, I don’t know Marcin yet that well. I haven’t worked with him in the past, I’ve worked with Graeme quite a bit in the past and it’s just a personal relationship.

“But time will tell.”

Bottas went on to reveal that he only found out about Lowdon’s exit a short time before the news was made official.

Asked if he has spoken to his former team boss since the announcement, he added: “Yes, just over messages. But I hope I can meet him too.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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