Valtteri Bottas has said he sees the two extra seats at Cadillac in 2026 as a “possibility” to return to the grid, with a year on the sidelines to come.

The 10-time Grand Prix winner was left without a seat after he was unable to agree a contract extension with Sauber, but the Finn was quickly signed for a return to Mercedes as reserve driver for 2025.

Bottas made it clear at the end of the season that he does not see this as the end of his Formula 1 career, and will be looking to return to a full-time seat in the 2026 campaign.

There is set to be two more opportunities for prospective drivers to enter the field through Cadillac, with the General Motors-backed team set to join the grid in 2026.

The team announced former Manor Marussia boss Graeme Lowdon as its their team principal for when they enter Formula 1, which may open up an avenue for Bottas’ former team-mate, Zhou Guanyu, to get back on the grid, with Lowdon forming a part of Zhou’s management team.

Bottas is keen to put forward his own case should the opportunity arise, however, and is confident in his own ability when pitching himself for a potential Cadillac seat next year.

How might Valtteri Bottas be able to work his way back onto the Formula 1 grid?

“Well, there’s going to be two more seats,” Bottas told RacingNews365.

“They need drivers, they need experience. So, of course, that’s very, very interesting.

“We have good relations with Graeme. I don’t think it makes it more difficult for me, if anything, he’s seen what I can do and bring to the team. So I see that as a possibility.”

Bottas will head back to Mercedes to support George Russell and highly-rated rookie Kimi Antonelli next season, and he admitted that watching on instead of racing could be a frustrating prospect, given his depth of experience, but he will still do all he can to help as he returns to his previous employers.

“I think it could be difficult, could be painful, because I just want to race, but I think I can still contribute a lot to the team with my experience,” he said.

“They will also have a rookie driver joining, who will need some help. I just need to keep busy, I guess, and keep giving all the knowledge I have. And, yeah, that’s the way to go.”

