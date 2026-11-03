Valtteri Bottas believes Cadillac meetings with the “big bosses in the USA” will decide his future, with at least two others vying for a place at the team for the F1 2027 season.

Cadillac reserve Colton Herta sits one point away from eligibility for his FIA Super Licence, while Mercedes reserve Fred Vesti confirmed he has “all my eyes” on joining Cadillac next season.

Valtteri Bottas highlights Cadillac issues as F1 2027 rumours swirl

Bottas has had his seat come under pressure towards the end of the season as Cadillac has been contacted by a host of drivers without a Formula 1 seat.

Team boss Marcin Budkowski has said that Cadillac will take its time over a decision, with Sergio Perez having recently had his future secured with the team until at least 2029.

Bottas remains confident he will be staying in Formula 1 at this stage, however.

“I don’t really have much to say,” Bottas replied in Mexico.

“That’s the situation; there are rumours. I have nothing really to say; we’ll find out eventually.”

Asked if he’s confident he’ll be on the grid next year, the Finn added: “For me, it was always kind of clear who’s here for next year.

“Obviously, Checo made an extension, and I hadn’t made a further extension yet. I’m sure, in a big company, there’s always the board meetings that they could approve the final decisions, and I believe those are soon.

“So, I think everything just needs to be validated with the big bosses in the USA.”

A criticism pointed at Bottas in recent races has been his overall deficit to Perez. While they are evenly matched in qualifying trim, the Mexican has had the better run in Grands Prix as the season has worn on.

More about the F1 2027 driver market

F1 2027 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for the 2027 grid?

F1 driver contracts: What is the current contract status of every driver on the 2026 grid?

With Cadillac being a brand-new team for 2026, though, Bottas explained that his role has been about laying the foundations for the future and trying to get the MAC-26 as much mileage as possible, which in turn has led to

“This year, not really,” he replied, when asked if he has a point to prove.

“All what I signed up for is development, working for the future, trying to sometimes nurse the car home just to make it to the line. Just really waiting to that moment that we get a better car and then we actually do something with it instead of just, like, nursing it.

“There’s been so many issues behind the scenes, and I think I’ve had the worst of it. And also the DNF rate means that I’ve had much less opportunities to complete the races. So yeah, there’s a lot behind the scenes that explains many things.”

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