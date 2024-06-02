Valtteri Bottas makes one contract demand very clear to three interested F1 teams

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that he has no interest in signing a one-year contract to remain in F1 in 2025 amid links to Williams, Haas and Alpine.

Bottas is one of a number of drivers whose contract is set to expire at the end of the F1 2024 season, with the Finn facing an uncertain future following Sauber’s signing of Nico Hulkenberg for F1 2025.

Valtteri Bottas not interested in short-term contract for F1 2025

With the Swiss-based team – set to be rebranded as Audi when the German manufacturer enters F1 in 2026 – also keen on outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, Bottas is likely to part ways with his current employers at the end of the season.

Bottas was spotted meeting James Vowles in the Williams motorhome during the recent Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with the 34-year-old telling media including PlanetF1.com at Imola of the importance to “check around what’s out there.”

A move to Williams would see him rejoin the team who handed him his F1 debut in 2013, with Bottas registering nine podium finishes for the Grove-based outfit before being signed as F1 2016 World Champion’s Nico Rosberg’s replacement at Mercedes for 2017.

F1 silly season: The key details

👉 The 10 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

The 10-time grand prix winner has also been linked with Alpine and Haas, who both potentially have two seats up for grabs for F1 2025.

With silly season ramping up, Bottas has expressed his desire to play his part in a long-term project, claiming the prospect of a short-term deal does not appeal to him.

He told RacingNews365: “I feel I need that. I need a project with clear goals for the next few years.

“I’m not interested in a one-year contract just to be in the sport. I want to have something stable with goals that we can pursue together.”

Speaking to media at last month’s Miami Grand Prix, Bottas admitted to being surprised by the timing of Sauber’s signing of Hulkenberg.

His comments came on a weekend Bottas was taken aback by the team’s decision to change his race engineer, with the veteran describing the move to replace Alex Chan with Steve Petrik as “quite a sudden change.”

However, the former Mercedes driver has not totally ruled out remaining at Sauber/Audi beyond the end of F1 2024.

He said: “I think everything is still open. At the moment no door is closed yet.

“Some teams have already fixed [driver lineups], but apart from that it is still an open situation. Audi has made it clear they are not rushing things, but at the same time it means I have to look at other options.

“We’re aware of the situation and that’s what we’re doing now.

“I would like to be involved [in negotiations], but not in such a way that it distracts my race weekend. It’s about finding the right balance.

“But of course I want to be involved because it’s about my future, the years ahead of me.”

Read next: George Russell: Lewis Hamilton exit ‘a fresh start’ and ‘new spark’ for Mercedes