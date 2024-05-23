Valtteri Bottas has denied he has any deal signed for F1 2025, but says he’s 99 percent sure his future in the sport is assured.

Bottas is one of several drivers without a contract for next season, and has made it increasingly obvious that he is having to look outside of his current team to secure his future in Formula 1.

Valtteri Bottas denies Williams signing

Over the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Bottas was spotted in the Williams motorhome having a conversation with team boss James Vowles – with whom Bottas worked when the pair were both at Mercedes.

Bottas brushed off the meeting as being nothing but a meeting between old friends, but Williams is one of the teams with an unconfirmed seat for next season as Logan Sargeant’s future remains shaky.

Bottas drove for Williams between 2013 and ’16 before joining Mercedes and his experience in the sport and with the team makes him an ideal candidate as Vowles sets about rebuilding the former giant of the sport – particularly as he knows the particular strengths the Finn has to offer.

Reports from respected publications Speedcafe and Vasabladet reported Bottas has already signed with Williams – with research from PlanetF1.com verifying these claims – but the Finn wouldn’t confirm whether or not the Grove-based squad is his next destination in F1.

“Nothing to really add from last weekend,” Bottas told media, including PlanetF1.com, in Monaco.

When asked if he had signed a deal with Williams and if his certainty he will remain in the sport had increased from 99 percent to a full 100, he added: “I have not signed anywhere – at the moment.

“I said there’s only 100 [percent certainty] when the pen hits the paper. In this sport, that’s how it works, so it’s never 100 percent. But yeah, I’ll still go for 99.

“I would like to be sorted soon, which is kind of the same thing for all the teams, I guess, because things are really moving. So hopefully, within the next weeks.”

With Bottas trying to illustrate his value to prospective teams through his on-track performances, the Finn said he has been as involved in contract negotiations as it’s possible for him to be while traversing the demands of a Grand Prix weekend.

“I am involved, and I’ve always been involved personally, but obviously, then during the race weekend, I don’t have time to have multiple meetings here and there,” he said.

“Another one, I also need to focus on my job, which is performing on track so, if I feel like I don’t have capacity, then I have people, especially Didi [Didier Coton, manager, ed.], who’s helping me a lot on that.

“But I always like to be involved because, in the end, it is my future.”

Considering the uncertainty of his future with an expiring contract and a seeming lack of interest from Sauber in extending his deal, Bottas said he has no concerns about finding himself frozen out of the driver market.

“Well, yeah,” he said, when asked about his confidence in the future.

“I’m comfortable, and confident on things. No panic.

“We’re not just talking to one team, let’s put it that way. There are other teams we’re talking [to], but I have my clear priority for the future – which I’m not going to tell you.”

