FIA confirms massive 50-place grid penalty for the Mexican GP

Valtteri Bottas will drop to the back of the Mexican Grand Prix grid after taking various power unit components beyond the season limit.

Bottas’ penalties add up to 50 places in total, meaning that he will start the race in Mexico City from the back.

Valtteri Bottas hit with 50-place FIA grid drop

The 10-time grand prix winner is driving to secure his future with Cadillac.

The team announced a new multi-year contract for Sergio Perez ahead of his home race, confirming him for at least the next three years.

However, there was no announcement on Bottas and the second seat. It is understood that Bottas remains the preference to continue alongside Perez into 2027, though the team is assessing its options.

One of those alternatives, current Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta, reached a major milestone in Mexico City FP1 by gaining the final point required for his FIA Super Licence.

Bottas’ bid to defend his seat has taken a slight blow in Mexico with this 50-place grid penalty confirmed.

Considering that Cadillac has largely struggled to escape the back of the grid in recent rounds, it remains to be seen how costly this sanction will be.

Bottas has taken a fifth internal combustion engine and turbocharger, plus a fourth energy store, control electronics and MGU-K for his Ferrari-powered Cadillac.

Each time a component limit is breached for the first time, that triggers a 10-place grid penalty. Bottas has done this five times over, hence the 50 places.

However, under the regulations, as soon as a driver accumulates 15 places of grid penalties, that automatically is converted into a back-of-the-grid sanction.

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Ahead of the Mexico City GP, the status of Cadillac’s F1 2027 line-up was addressed by Perez. He was asked for his take on Herta’s work with the team, and whether he wants the American as his teammate.

“Well, I think he is doing a good job,” Perez said.

“He is bringing good feedback to the team, good information, which is all what we need from him.

“Obviously, doing FP1s is always very difficult to show your speed or to show the level that you are at. But now I think that he is having more time in the car, in the simulator, so we’re starting to see more of his speed.

“Obviously, it’s not my decision. It will be down to Marcin [Budkowski, team principal] to decide who they want in the car.

“I’m also working really well with Valtteri. I think he’s been very unfortunate in a few races. I think in Austin he showed very strong pace.

“So yeah, it’s not an easy decision for the team.”

Cadillac is still searching for its first point in Formula 1. Bottas registered the team’s best result to date with P13 in China.

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