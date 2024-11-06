Valtteri Bottas is hoping to receive a final decision over Audi F1’s driver line-up this week as his Formula 1 future hangs in the balance.

It comes amid mounting speculation that F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto has signed a contract to race for the existing Sauber team in F1 2025.

Having announced the signing of Nico Hulkenberg from Haas in April, Audi F1 have been looking to fill the team’s second seat for F1 2025.

The Swiss-based outfit were known to have been interested in Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon before the pair elected to join Williams and Haas respectively, forcing Audi F1 to consider a wide range of alternative targets.

Bottas told media including PlanetF1.com at last month’s United States Grand Prix that he had agreed terms on a deal to stay with Sauber for next season, with the Finnish driver awaiting a final decision from Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

However, reports in the German media over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend claimed Audi F1 have “finalised” a contract to sign Bortoleto, with an announcement said to be imminent.

It is suggested that Audi F1 elected against confirming Bortoleto’s signing in Sao Paulo to protect him from excess media attention as the 20-year-old prepares to become the first full-time Brazilian F1 racer since Felipe Massa in 2017.

Bortoleto has been a McLaren junior since last year and is managed by Aston Martin driver and two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso.

It is unclear whether the deal for Audi F1 to sign the youngster would be a loan arrangement, with Binotto thought to have been pushing for a permanent deal from McLaren, who have signalled a willingness to allow Bortoleto to take up the opportunity.

With Red Bull junior team VCARB officially the only team yet to confirm their F1 2025 driver line-up, the signing of Bortoleto would leave Bottas without a seat for next season having been a fixture on the grid since making his debut with Williams at the beginning of 2013.

Speaking after Sunday’s race at Interlagos, Bottas revealed that he is expecting to be informed of Audi F1’s choice by Binotto this week.

Asked if he spoke to anyone at Audi F1 regarding his future during the Brazilian GP weekend, he told reporters: “No, not this weekend.

“We’ve been in touch between the races, but not during the weekend.

“I’ll be catching up with the boss tomorrow [Monday] and definitely hoping for some news in the days to come. That’s the target.”

Despite failing to score a point this season, Bottas has dominated team-mate Zhou Guanyu in qualifying conditions, starting ahead of the Chinese driver at all but one of the 20 races so far in F1 2024.

The 10-time race winner has insisted that he is satisfied with his performances this year, claiming the uncompetitive C44 has placed a limit on what has been achievable.

He added: “I’ve been happy with my performances all season long. Sometimes there is chance to show a bit more and that’s obviously what I what I try.

“But it’s just a fact that with this car, there’s not more anyone can achieve at the moment.

“That’s where we are and it’s just what it is.”

Bottas has been linked with a return to the Mercedes team, with whom he contributed to five consecutive Constructors’ Championship triumphs as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate between 2017 and 2021, if he is dropped by Audi F1 for next season.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the recent Mexican GP, Bottas confirmed that he would be open to rejoining Mercedes in a backup role to George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the teenage sensation who will replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton.

He said: “Firstly, the priority is to stay as a race driver, that’s what I want, and that’s what I’m pushing for with Mattia.

“But, of course, as I don’t have anything signed – we’re in October – I’ve got to look at all the alternatives including going back to the Mercedes family.

“That’s for sure one option and I would consider it.

“But there’s other options as well, as well as going back to my priority, which is to be a race driver even more.”

