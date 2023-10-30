Valtteri Bottas given double FIA punishment for role in Lance Stroll collision

Valtteri Bottas has been moved to the back of the classified runners after being found at fault for a collision with Lance Stroll.

Late on in the race, the Aston Martin driver looked to have completed a move on Bottas only for the Alfa car to ram Stroll and send him spinning down the order.

As a result, Bottas and Stroll were both summoned to the stewards post race along with team representatives to give their side of events.

But having heard from them and reviewed evidence, the FIA deemed Bottas was “predominantly to blame” for the collision.

The explanation read ‘Car 18 [Stroll] made a passing manoeuvre on Car 77 [Bottas] into Turn 13, successfully and in accordance with the driving standard guidelines.

“On the exit of the turn, Car 77 ran wide and as it attempted to return to the racing line, collided with Car 18 which was ahead of Car 77.”

For his mistake, Bottas was given a five-second time penalty as well as two penalty points, his first of the last 12 months.

The time penalty saw him swap places with his team-mate Zhou Guanyu with both Alfa drivers finishing last of the classified runners.

The result was also Bottas’ worst finish since the Dutch Grand Prix and a disappointing outcome considering his P9 starting spot.