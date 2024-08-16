Faced with a claim that driver influence is worth “10 per cent”, Valtteri Bottas said Formula 1 is “not a fair sport” as he opened up on his “refreshing” cycling events.

Bottas is a driver who over his extensive Formula 1 career has experienced both extremes of car performance, having claimed his 10 grand prix wins to date as part of the dominant Mercedes team, while current employer Sauber are the only team without a point in F1 2024.

Valtteri Bottas brands Formula 1 ‘not a fair sport’

And while appearing on the Pitlane Life Lessons podcast, ex-McLaren mechanic turned F1 commentator Marc Priestley told Bottas about an interview he once did with someone who went from the Jaguar F1 team to the world of cycling, who commented on how it was a complete reversal of machine versus driver influence.

“I once interviewed a guy who used to work at the Jaguar Formula 1 team back in the day, and then went to run British Cycling, and he had an interesting perspective on the difference between the two sports at the elite level,” said Priestley.

“And one of the things I always remember he said to me was, ‘Formula 1 is 90 per cent the car, 10 per cent the driver, cycling is almost exactly the opposite way around’. He wasn’t saying what that 10 per cent the driver brings is any less important, because, of course, without the whole lot, you don’t win.

“But is that something that you can relate to, in terms of technology being so much of a part of what you do, therefore that 10 per cent that you bring as a driver is obviously just as critical, isn’t it?”

Bottas can indeed relate, as he explained his belief that Formula 1 is “not a fair sport” as the right car and team is needed to be able to succeed.

And that is why Bottas enjoys competing in cycling, having grown increasingly involved in cycling competition over recent years, successfully qualifying for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships.

Bottas is in a relationship with Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

“That’s why I like cycling, because it’s like the opposite,” said Bottas in response to Priestley. “You, as a human, you are the engine, you are the machine.

“And yeah, obviously, still, machinery plays a part, but that’s why I love doing those events and challenging myself, because I feel like on the start line, pretty much everyone, more or less, they have the same chances to win or do well.

“So for me, that’s really refreshing, because, like you mentioned with Formula 1, you need the car, you need the team if you want to succeed. And it’s not a fair sport, that’s for sure.

“So I feel like cycling is definitely sometimes more fair. But I think for me, it’s almost like a balancing factor. That’s why I like it.”

Bottas is driving to secure a new F1 contract with Sauber, which will become the Audi works team from 2026.

