Valtteri Bottas’ return to the Formula 1 paddock has come with an unexpected bonus: the five-place grid penalty he thought he’d carry into F1 2026 has simply disappeared.

That’s because of a rule change stating that grid penalties expire after 12 months if not applied, even those issued before the change.

Valtteri Bottas reveals five-place grid penalty has vanished under new F1 rule

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Bottas arrived in Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with a five-place grid penalty hanging over his head.

The Cadillac driver was handed two time penalties during his final race with Sauber, the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, for collisions with Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen.

After retiring from the race, he did not serve the penalties, meaning the punishment was converted into a five-place grid drop for his next race.

That race was expected to be this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix given the Finn didn’t race last season after being dropped by Sauber.

More from the Australian Grand Prix

Alonso reveals Aston Martin vibrations leave hands ‘numb’ after 25 minutes

Carlos Sainz predicts George Russell or Max Verstappen for 2026 title

Although the FIA tweaked the sporting regulations for F1 2026 last year, ensuring penalties are wiped from a driver’s record if they are not served within 12 months, with Bottas’ penalty issued before the change, the Finn was still expected to drop five places on the grid in Melbourne.

Bottas has announced that’s not the case; his penalty has been erased.

“It’s great to be back here in Melbourne in the paddock for the first race of the 2026 season,” he said on Instagram.

“It gets even better – I’ve got some good news for you.

“You know my five-place grid penalty? It’s gone. With the new regulations, it’s vanished. Happy days!”

The Cadillac driver confirmed the news when he spoke with PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in the build-up to the Melbourne weekend.

Asked about the penalty during the press conference, the Finn replied: “Do you don’t follow me on Instagram? I just did an announcement 20 minutes ago.

“Apparently it’s vanished.

“Yeah, thanks to some new regulation. So no grid penalty. It is good.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Australian Grand Prix predictions: Double Aston Martin DNF, Russell wins, Hadjar reality check