Valtteri Bottas drops major next career move hint with Audi F1 future uncertain

Valtteri Bottas’ F1 career may not be matching the highs of his Mercedes days, but the Finn is keen to continue for a 13th season, and if he can’t, he reckons IndyCars is a good next step.

Bottas arrived in Formula 1 in 2013 with Williams and secured nine podiums with the Grove team before swapping to Mercedes where his career took off.

Valtteri Bottas: I’m not seeing the chequered flag yet

Although he didn’t achieve a World title with the Brackley squad, those going the way of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, he was a 10-time Grand Prix winner with the team and twice runner-up in the standings.

But dropped after 2021 to make way for George Russell, Bottas moved over to Sauber, then known as Alfa Romeo, which led to a steep decline in points and positions on the log.

So much so that today Bottas is P22 in a championship that only fields 20 drivers per weekend as he’s yet to score a point with his best showing back-to-back P13s.

Despite the lack of top-ten showings, at 35 years of age, he is still enjoying life in Formula 1 and believes he has more years in him.

“I think Fernando [Alonso] is a benchmark, maybe an outlier, but I still have time,” he told Motorsport Week. “I’m actually just getting into my mid-30s now, so age is not an issue.

“In this sport, with experience, you can always gain something more. I still feel like I’ve got many years ahead of me, and I’m not seeing the chequered flag yet.”

Bottas’ current Sauber deal ends at the end of this season with the Finn one of the many names on new Audi Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer Mattia Binotto’s somewhat long shortlist.

It has been suggested by some in the media that the Finn is the leading candidate to partner Nico Hulkenberg next season.

But if that doesn’t materialise, Bottas reckons IndyCar in America would be a good series to join.

“I think I would have to monitor all the options, what makes sense for the future, for the short term and long term. But for sure I would be racing something,” he said.

“If I would have to decide now, it would probably be IndyCar. But I don’t want to think about it too much yet.”

The 35-year-old could also switch to cycling as his next option having qualified for the Gravel World Championships, which will take place on October 5 and 6.

