Valtteri Bottas is carrying out a private test with Mercedes at the Jerez circuit this week, it has emerged.

It comes amid rumours that the 10-time race winner could make a sensational return to F1 with Alpine or the incoming Cadillac F1 team.

Valtteri Bottas tests for Mercedes as Alpine, Cadillac F1 rumours mount

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

Bottas lost his seat with the Sauber team at the end of last season before rejoining Mercedes as a reserve driver for the F1 2025 campaign.

The Finnish driver, who will turn 36 next month, has made no secret of his desire to return to a race seat either in 2025 or when the sport’s new regulations come into effect in F1 2026.

Bottas has emerged as a leading target for the new Cadillac F1 outfit, which will arrive on the grid at the beginning of next year.

Will Valtteri Bottas return to an F1 seat?

He has also been linked with Alpine as a potential replacement for Franco Colapinto, the Argentine driver who has largely struggled since replacing Jack Doohan in May.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that Bottas has had positive talks with both teams over a potential comeback.

After appearing with Mercedes at last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed event, it has emerged that Bottas is carrying out a two-day TPC [Testing of Previous Car] test with the team at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

Bottas confirmed on Monday evening that he had completed 113 laps at Jerez with further running planned on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “113 laps in the bag today. More tomorrow.”

Bottas’s latest outing comes after he carried out a TPC outing with Mercedes engine customers and reigning constructors’ champions McLaren in March.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, recently admitted that he has held discussions with Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore over a potential mid-season deal for Bottas.

And he declared that he would not stand in Bottas’s way if the offer of an Alpine seat came his way.

Asked if he had spoken to Briatore about Bottas at the recent British Grand Prix, Wolff said: “A few times, actually.

“I saw him today and we talked about Valtteri. It seems that the interest in Valtteri is increasing even more.

“He deserves that seat. If someone grabs him as a race driver, we’ll let him go – of course with a tear in the corner of our eye.

“Ultimately, I give him advice as a friend. Valtteri ultimately makes the choice with his management.

“I try to stay in the background.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, Cadillac is said to be closing on a deal for former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez for the F1 2026 season.

However, it is understood that an announcement is not imminent as talks continue over the shape of the team’s first-ever driver lineup.

PlanetF1.com previously reported in April that Perez, the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history with six wins to his name, was in advanced talks with the American team.

Last month, Bottas fuelled rumours that he could join Cadillac F1 – potentially as Perez’s team-mate – by positing a video of himself examining a Cadillac road car.

In the clip, Bottas is heard saying: “Oh wow, that’s actually a nice seat. I wouldn’t mind…”

