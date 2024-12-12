Valtteri Bottas’ iconic mullet fetches huge figure for charity

A cutting of Valtteri Bottas’ mullet has sold for £4,000 as the Finnish driver raised money for the Movember charity.

The former Mercedes driver donned a mullet at the end of 2022 after spending more time in Australia and has since made it part of his look, much to the fans’ delight.

After getting together with Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell in 2020, Bottas has been spending more time Down Under and his changed look in 2022 suggested he had found a new home in the world.

Since then, Bottas has been rocking a blonde mullet and moustache and now a piece of his hair has been auctioned off to raise money for the charity Movember.

Placed in a trading card created by Topps, some strands of Bottas’ mullet were auctioned off by Memento Exclusives and raised £4,000 for the charity which focuses on men’s health.

The idea for the card came from Bottas joking on a podcast and was met with such a good reception from the fans that the Finn decided to go through with the idea.

He said: “Movember is a charity that is very close to my heart and I’m pleased we were able to raise £4k for it. I want to thank all those who bid for a piece of my mullet and supported this crucial cause in the name of men’s health. There are many ways to help and I’m glad we were able to come up with a creative way to contribute this amount.”

Anne-Cécile Berthier, Country Director of UK and Europe at Movember, said: “We are thrilled by Valtteri Bottas’ efforts championing Movember while using his iconic moustache to raise awareness and funds for Movember. As a charity, we work tirelessly to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes for mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

“A huge thank you to Stake FI Team KICK for donating funds raised through their auction to Movember, which helps us make more strides in closing gaps in men’s health outcomes so we can help stop men from dying too young.”

Movember was established in 2003 and encourages men to grow moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues such as mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

