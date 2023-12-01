Valtteri Bottas’ nude calendar raises staggering sum for charity

Valtteri Bottas released a nude calendar for charity this month, and is predicted to have raised a whopping $150,000 [£118,500] for Movember as a result.

Bottas has become known in recent years for bearing all on Instagram from time to time, so he took the opportunity to raise money for a good cause at the same time in doing so.

The ‘BOTTASS’ 2024 calendar went on sale earlier in the month with $5 of every sale going to charity, and an enormous amount of money has been raised as a result of the Finn’s charity effort.

Movember is marked by men often beginning the month clean shaven and growing out their facial hair for the whole month to raise awareness of causes surrounding men’s health.

This ranges from issues such from prostate cancer, to testicular cancer, to men’s mental health, and Bottas teamed up with photographer Paul Ripke for a photoshoot in Aspen, Colorado where he bared all for a calendar for charity – with the proceeds from this project going directly towards prostate cancer research.

The ‘BOTTASS’ calendar has now unfortunately sold out, for anyone who was looking to buy one, but an enormous amount of money has now been raised for a worthy cause.

“The last day of @Movember ✔️” Bottas wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing the final update of his progress with his moustache for the month.

“Thank you so much for all the support in November. With the donations and with the calendars we have together raised a substantial amount for @Movember – meaning WE have really helped and will effect and save many people’s lives 🙏

“Final figures to be calculated in the next days, but we are talking around $150k of funds raised!”

