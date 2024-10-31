Valtteri Bottas claims ‘politics’ playing a part in Audi F1 2025 driver lineup

Valtteri Bottas has claimed “politics” are playing a part in Stake’s delay in announcing their F1 2025 lineup.

The Swiss outfit, who will be taken over by Audi in 2026, are the only team yet to confirm their driver lineup for 2025 and Bottas is one of many names waiting for the call.

Valtteri Bottas reveals ‘politics’ behind Audi F1 2025 driver decision

Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Gabriel Bortoleto and Franco Colapinto are all believed to be battling it out for the final spot in the team and the chance to partner Nico Hulkenberg for the final season of Stake’s existence.

But it appears the decision makers are in no hurry with just a few races left before the end of the season.

One of those decision makers is Mattia Binotto who Bottas said he has to trust even with “politics” making it hard for the team to come to a decision.

“The thing with this sport is you never know what’s happening in the background,” Bottas said in Brazil. “There’s always lots of politics involved.

“We’re talking about a big corporate company, a big business as well. There’s many reasons behind decisions such as driver lineup. All I can do now is trust Mattia and his words and then we’ll see.”

Bottas has frequently stated his confidence that he will be in the team next year but the lateness of the decision coupled with his zero points for the season must be a cause for concern.

Despite this, Bottas again reiterated his desire to be a part of the Audi project after they announced the signing of Ferrari’s former head of race strategy and sporting director Ignacio Rueda.

“It just shows the commitment and the restructuring of the team is happening all the time,” he said of Rueda joining the team. “Some changes are more visible, some less but, I think it shows that things are really happening for the future.

“And of course, still, I’m waiting for news from the team, and I’ve always shown the interest to be part of the Audi project.”

