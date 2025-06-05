Red Bull know that Valtteri Bottas “would be available for next year” if they opted for a driver change for F1 2026.

But, be that as it may, Bottas said such a move never came close to possible for this season as “certain persons, or a person, within the Red Bull organisation” do not have him in their good books.

Valtteri Bottas: Red Bull insider blocking move?

Bottas lost his place on the Formula 1 grid at the end of 2024 as Sauber opted for an all-new line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, clearing the way for Bottas to return to his former team Mercedes, as reserve driver.

Prior to that move, one potential option mooted for the 10-time race winner was Red Bull, with the future of Sergio Perez becoming a major talking point as his form nosedived compared to team-mate Max Verstappen, who secured a fourth straight Drivers’ Championship.

Perez did depart, and Red Bull looked within by promoting Liam Lawson from junior team Racing Bulls as his replacement.

And during an appearance on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Bottas was asked if he believes Red Bull would look outside their academy now, like they did when they signed Perez in time for the 2021 campaign.

“I don’t know if they look outside their academy,” Bottas admitted. “They have so many drivers, you know, they’ve got, obviously, kind of their junior team as well, the RB.”

Lawson lasted only two race weekends before he was sent back to Racing Bulls with Yuki Tsunoda moving the other way. Tsunoda has thus far also struggled to excel, scoring just seven points.

Bottas has a personal curiosity over whether an experienced driver is needed to bring that second Red Bull car higher up the grid, in which case he would fit the bill, having contributed to five straight Constructors’ title wins for Mercedes between F1 2017 and 2021.

“It’s a tough one, because it seems like it’s not an easy car to drive,” Bottas analysed.

“Obviously, Max is doing the job. He’s really pushing almost beyond the limits of the car, and whoever has been alongside him hasn’t looked great. But I don’t know. I just wonder if that car, to be driven fast, needs a driver with an experience. So I don’t know. That’s my speculation.

“But I think they know that I’m keen to race. They know that I would be available for next year, but I don’t know their mindset on that.”

More details on F1 2026

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

However, it would seem Bottas faces a major obstacle to any Red Bull deal, as he hinted at a negative feeling towards him coming from someone within the team.

Asked if he held talks with Red Bull over an F1 2025 seat, Bottas said: “Not really.

“It just put down quite quickly because I think there’s certain persons, or a person, within the Red Bull organisation that, for some reason, is not a big fan of mine, but that’s life.”

Verstappen is under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028, though there are no such long-term assurances for Tsunoda.

Read next: Kamui Kobayashi makes surprise return to F1 cockpit with Haas