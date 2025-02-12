Valtteri Bottas claims Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari should be a “good trigger” for the seven-time World Champion as he seeks to make F1 history with an eighth title.

After 12 seasons with Mercedes, five of which he spent alongside Bottas, Hamilton has embraced a new challenge by moving to Ferrari as he pursues a record-breaking eighth World Championship.

Lewis Hamilton is ‘highly motivated’ ahead of his Ferrari debut

His pursuit of a fresh challenge has dominated headlines in recent weeks as Hamilton experienced all the ‘firsts’ in red, from his first photograph in a Ferrari race suit, to his first visit to the team’s Maranello headquarters to his first laps in a Ferrari Formula 1 car.

It’s a storyline that has captured the world’s attention as everyone it seems it interested in seeing how the partnership between Formula 1’s most successful driver and the sport’s most successful team pans out.

Even Hamilton’s former Mercedes team-mate Bottas wants to know.

Speaking with Sky Sports as Mercedes welcomed new partner Adidas, the Finn was asked whether it would be nice to see Hamilton on top again.

“Of course,” he replied. “He’s highly motivated for the year. It’s something new and refreshing for him, which can be a good trigger sometimes.

“But also keen to see how they get on with Charles [Leclerc].”

The 2025 season is a major one for Ferrari as the Scuderia chase a first World title since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 success.

Although Felipe Massa, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Leclerc have all finished runner-up since, the Italian stable has fallen short in the goal much to the frustration of the Tifosi.

This season expectations are high, not only because of Hamilton’s arrival, but also in light of last year’s gains with Ferrari claiming five wins.

According to reports, the SF-25 has undergone a transformation compared to last year’s Ferrari F1 car as it features a new aerodynamic approach with Ferrari moving onto a pull-rod front suspension layout intended to improve airflow and reduce drag thus generating more downforce. It’s a layout that Hamilton is used from his time with Mercedes.

But it’s not just Ferrari who will be in the fight with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seeking a fifth successive Drivers’ Championship title while Red Bull want to regain the double. McLaren are also determined to add a World title to last year’s Constructors’ crown.

Even more, with George Russell claiming the team is “optimistic it will be a good step in the right direction”, could be in the race.

Bottas believes F1 2025 could be a thriller, but it is one he’ll be watching from the sidelines having rejoined Mercedes as the team’s official reserve driver.

“It’s going to be good to watch, I can already tell that,” he declared.

“Because the gaps are quite small at the top, even between four, five teams, it’s going to be really hard to predict, which is good. I think it’s good for the spectators, it’s good for the sport.

“The first few races will give a direction, but, like we saw last year with the small margins, if somebody makes a step, that’s a game changer.

“Of course, I hope that Mercedes can be in the fight for the championship which is everyone’s target over here.”

