Valtteri Bottas reveals ‘what’s next’ after ‘I know now’ verdict

Dropped by Sauber after failing to agree terms on an extension, Valtteri Bottas has embraced the “what’s next” question – to the point he has had it tattooed on his thigh.

Sauber announced earlier this month that neither Bottas nor Zhou Guanyu would continue with the team next season as conditions “could not be met” for an extension.

Although neither driver will be on the grid next season as only Red Bull have yet to confirm their full line-up, both could continue as reserve drivers with Zhou linked to Ferrari while Bottas is being tipped to make a soft landing with his former team Mercedes.

At 35 years of age the decision all but brings an end to Bottas’ career as a Formula 1 race driver, the Finn going out with 10 Grand Prix wins, 67 podiums and two runner-up results in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

The former Mercedes driver says to that: “Life goes on. There’s lots of exciting things ahead. And yeah, I’m fine with it.

“It’s a tricky sport. You know, I think I got into a bit unlucky situation, in terms of hanging on to the last seat on the grid. And when that doesn’t happen, then obviously you’re out for now.

“The closer we’re getting to that date, I did definitely figure out that there was other drivers as candidates as well. And of course, you start to hear rumours. So then in the end, I still thought it’s maybe 50-50 chance.

“And yeah, I got the call on the Monday. But yeah, at least I know now. I just need to figure out what’s next.”

‘What’s next’ has become Bottas catchphrase, the driver even having it tattooed on his thigh.

“What is next? That’s the big question in life,” he told the media in Las Vegas, including PlanetF1.com. “But yeah, of course it [the tattoo] is real. I wouldn’t take fake tattoos.”

As for the answer to ‘what’s next’ and his potential return to Mercedes as a reserve driver, Bottas revealed no definitive decision have been made.

“The way my active F1 driving career ended for now, it wasn’t the best way that you can’t really decide yourself,” he said.

“I feel like still I have lots to give for the sport and I still love it. I love the racing against the best drivers in the world, in the best cars in the world. That’s what I love.

“So I’m just trying to figure out now what is the next move. So yeah, I don’t really have that much more. I’m taking it day by day. There’s some interesting stuff on the table and then we’ll see.”

However, he most likely won’t be stepping into an IndyCar or swapping to rallying or whatever the future holds in 2025 as he feels it a bit soon to make the leap.

“For me, at the moment, I feel like jumping into a new category comes quite quick,” he explained. “You know, we’re almost in December. So yeah, I think that would be more realistic that if I didn’t find a seat in F1 during ‘25 or for ‘26, then probably would be from ‘26.

“But it’s all these things that I need to kind of try and plan. But the picture is starting to form in my head what is the ideal situation.”

But given one Friday morning he woke up and decided to do an Ironman in his own home, using his pool, stationary bike and treadmill, Bottas is up for the challenge of ‘what’s next’, whatever it may be.

“I’ve raced all my life, you know, since I was six, five, six years old and I still love it,” he said. “So I’ll be always driving something. I just sometimes like to challenge myself.

“I just decided on the evening before that tomorrow I want to be an Ironman. And I just did it in a small pool and indoor bike and treadmill. I’d actually never done a marathon before, so now that’s done as well. So, yeah, things sometimes just happen.”

