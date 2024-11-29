Valtteri Bottas is plotting a comeback to the Formula 1 grid in 2026 and that could come with the new Cadillac entry.

After initial resistance from Formula One Management to the union of Andretti Global and Cadillac joining the F1 grid, a shock twist occurred when FOM announced that Cadillac had been accepted as a provisional F1 2026 11th team, the year when new chassis and power unit regulations will come into force.

Valtteri Bottas interested in Cadillac F1 drive

Cadillac’s driver plans are already taking shape, with the General Motors-owned brand wanting an experienced F1 racer and an American driver. Eight-time F1 race winner Daniel Ricciardo – recently axed by Red Bull – fits that bill, but so does 10-time winner Valtteri Bottas, who is expected to return to Mercedes for F1 2025 as their reserve driver.

And Bottas would certainly be interested in returning to the grid with Cadillac.

“I think that’s just increased the chances of getting a seat for ’26, which ultimately is the goal,” Bottas told the media, including PlanetF1.com, in regards to the Cadillac F1 programme.

So, has Bottas registered that interest with the incoming American outfit?

“Yes,” he replied.

“I think, for sure, I’m not the only one, but of course, it’s interesting for me and I think it’s great for F1. It’s a great, great brand, GM is a big backer behind.

“So, for sure, it’s an interesting project.”

Bottas already has one racing event on his 2025 agenda, that being the Race of Champions, and he explained that any further racing will not come as part of a full-time schedule.

That though is by choice.

“In any case, next year, I won’t be racing a full season somewhere else,” he explained, “but might do some one-off things, depending on where I end up and how much driving or testing I will get to do.

“I’ll be driving something, but not a full season.

“It’s a conscious decision. I think it just comes too quick, let’s say, for example, jumping into a full IndyCar season after 12 years of F1. I just feel like it comes a bit too quick.

“Because it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of familiarisation to be done, and all these things. So I’d rather take just a bit of time, figure out what’s next and go from there.”

Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have both been shown the door by Sauber/Audi F1, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto to form their line-up for F1 2025 and into the Audi era, as the German marquee readies to arrive on the grid for 2026.

