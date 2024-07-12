Valtteri Bottas warned that “priorities might change” for teams in the F1 2025 driver market, with Carlos Sainz serving as the cork in the bottle.

While slowly the F1 2025 grid is falling into place, it appears the final stage of driver moves cannot happen until Sainz – set to depart Ferrari at the end of 2024 to make room for Lewis Hamilton – decides where his future lies in Formula 1.

Valtteri Bottas F1 2025 twist hint in ‘priorities might change’ verdict

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

One of those drivers waiting to finalise their plans is Sauber racer Bottas, the team which is being linked with a move for Sainz.

Their interest has been made public knowledge as the Swiss outfit prepares for their Audi transition, while Williams boss James Vowles has said that Sainz is their “number one target”.

As well as a seat to fill at Sauber and Williams, Mercedes has Hamilton’s replacement to find, while Alpine, Haas and VCARB each have an F1 2025 driver announcement left to make.

But, as time continues to pass, Bottas pointed out that it is not only the side of the drivers where “priorities might change”.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, Bottas said: “I guess sometimes the teams that are waiting for a decision, their priorities might change at some point as well.”

For Bottas, it is clear what he wants in Formula 1, that being a “clear project” with “clear goals” which he can commit to long term.

Asked if he believes this strengthens his position in the driver market, Bottas replied: “I hope so.

“I’ve made sure with the talks that I have that I want clear goals for the years ahead, a clear project that I can be a part of and work for together.

“I’m ready to commit and saying I’ve got my priorities in order. So yeah, I hope that puts me in a strong position.”

So, with his stall clearly set out, Bottas was asked if it is therefore frustrating that Sainz’s decision is holding up the F1 2025 driver market?

“No, I think frustrating is the wrong word,” he said, “it’s just how this sport sometimes works.

“But yeah, eventually the waiting will end and things will happen, which is then good for everybody, but it’s how it goes sometimes.”

Sauber are the only team yet to score a point in F1 2024 with P11 their best result, scored by Bottas’ team-mate Zhou Guanyu at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

