Following confirmation of his Sauber exit, Valtteri Bottas is expected to rejoin Mercedes as a reserve driver having been in talks with his former team for several weeks.

Having spent five seasons with Mercedes, Bottas swapped silver for dark red in 2022 in the hope that his experience would inspire the midfield team onwards.

Could Valtteri Bottas return to Mercedes in F1 2025?

Instead, Sauber have plummeted into the backmarkers pack and this season, barring a miracle, will finish bottom of the log as to date they are the only team without a point on the board.

Despite the team’s trials, Bottas had often spoken about his desire to stay on as he wanted to be a part of the Audi journey that begins in 2026.

That’s no longer on the cards, Sauber announcing his departure on Wednesday.

Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto said: “In considering our driver line-up for the coming seasons, Valtteri was unquestionably a key candidate. With his fighting spirit, he frequently pushed the car beyond its performance limits.

“However, a decision had to be made. After open and constructive discussions, we mutually concluded that final conditions could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways. Valtteri will always have an open door here in Hinwil.”

But it’s the door at Mercedes that the Finn is said to be more interested in.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

👉 F1 2024 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

Speaking to the media including PlanetF1.com last month, the 10-time Grand Prix winner said he could return to his former team Mercedes.

“I’ve got to look at all the alternatives including going back to the Mercedes family,” he revealed.

Bottas scored 10 wins with Mercedes and twice finished runner-up in the Drivers’ Championship as he played a crucial role in Mercedes’ eight-year run as F1’s Constructors’ Champions.

But should he return to the Brackley squad it would be as a reserve driver as Mercedes have already confirmed George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for next season.

Bottas has reportedly been in talks with Mercedes for several weeks as he looked at his B-plan options should Sauber opt for an all-new line-up for F1 2025.

That’s now come to fruition, Bottas saying he and Sauber came to the decision together.

“A situation like this is never easy for anyone,” he said. “But after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met.

“These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I’m grateful for the joint experiences as well as the trust and support I’ve felt every step of the way.

“Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both.”

Bottas has three more races with Sauber in which to score the team’s first point of the 2024 season.

Read next: Gabriel Bortoleto confirmed by Sauber as McLaren trigger release