Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel believes Valtteri Bottas should quit Formula 1 and give a young driver a chance as his career is “over”.

Racing for Williams before joining Mercedes where he won 10 Grands Prix and twice finished runner-up in the Drivers’ standings, Bottas has said he’s enjoying life more as a Sauber driver.

‘Valtteri Bottas simply hasn’t shown anything’

Speaking to Autosport during the summer break, Bottas who has put out a cheeky calendar (in more ways than one) and created his own gin brand, revealed: “I’ve found the way to allow myself to take the p*** out of myself and not to take certain things too seriously.

“Of course, racing I’ll always take extremely seriously but, in the end, we’re all just humans. I feel like it’s important to see the fun in certain things and especially about yourself.”

However, amid that fun has come a barrage of criticism with Bottas yet to get off the mark this season where he is stone last on the F1 2024 Drivers’ standings in 21st place. His best results so far are back-to-back P13 results in Monaco and Canada.

But while it could be said Bottas is not responsible given his team-mate Zhou Guanyu is also point-less this season, Dutch racing driver Coronel believes it is a clear indication Bottas’ time in Formula 1 is over.

Rating the Finn’s first 14 races a mere “4.5”, the Dutch pundit told Formule 1 Magazine: “We can expect more from a driver like Valtteri Bottas.

“It’s always difficult when you go from the best team to the worst team, but then I’d rather a young talent get a chance there.

“Bottas just has to stop, it’s over! Zero world championship points, get out of here!”

“I know he doesn’t have the tools, but he chose it himself. I honestly think it’s a shame.

“Do something else. Go to Finland and do fun things or make funny videos and give this seat to someone else who needs it to gain experience and grow.”

He even went as far as to accuse Bottas of being the bollard blocking 2022 Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich from having a spot on the 2025 grid with the Brazilian one of several drivers linked to the vacant Audi race seat.

“Now he’s destroying the careers of the youth,” the 52-year-old added. “Why doesn’t Felipe Drugovich drive Formula 1?

“Bottas simply hasn’t shown anything either. We call that aging. It’s like fish and fruit: at some point it starts to rot.”

Despite his lack of points, Bottas is reportedly the favourite to retain the Sauber seat for the 2025 race alongside new signing Nico Hulkenberg. Zhou, Drugovich and McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto are also on the shortlist along with Mick Schumacher.

