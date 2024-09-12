Valtteri Bottas enters last chance to save F1 career with ’99 per cent sure’ verdict

Valtteri Bottas’ last chance of staying in F1 next year is with Audi, as he’s confirmed conversations with other options have ended.

Audi’s takeover of Sauber will see the German manufacturer step up its involvement in F1 2025 ahead of the team’s full rebranding the following year, and the team is yet to decide on a driver to slot in beside the already-confirmed Nico Hulkenberg.

Valtteri Bottas enjoying ‘lots of good coffee’ with Mattia Binotto

Prior to the summer break, Audi confirmed the arrival of former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto as the Swiss-born engineer takes over the running of Audi’s preparations.

Binotto will be aided by Jonathan Wheatley, who is currently Red Bull‘s sporting director, with the British engineer joining Audi as team boss by the middle of 2025 as he goes on gardening leave after the conclusion of this season.

But, with Wheatley unable to have any input into his future team just yet, it’s left the decision-making on Audi’s behalf up to Binotto – and that includes deciding whether or not to keep Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu as a driver.

While Gabriel Bartoleto has also been linked with the seat alongside Hulkenberg if Audi plumps for a rookie to counter the German’s experience, Bottas is also a leading candidate as the Finn has now put all his eggs in the Audi basket as the F1 2025 grid has filled.

With Binotto having only taken over the team’s leadership in recent weeks as former management Oliver Hoffmann and Andreas Seidl depart, Bottas said he’s had several positive conversations with the former Ferrari boss about his future.

“Yeah, lots of coffee. Good coffee!” he told media in Baku.

“Still talking, progressing, and I’m still positive, but nothing I can still… I shouldn’t really say much, but that’s where we are.

“But, yeah, there are obviously many, many things to discuss. Both parties need to be happy, but I think we’re in the right direction.”

The Finn, a 10-time F1 Grand Prix winner from his time with Mercedes between 2017 and ’21, confirmed that he is no longer talking with any other teams or opportunities outside of F1, at present, and that he is “99 percent sure” he will be still be in the sport next year.

“For me, it’s pretty clear what I want, and hopefully we’ll get there soon,” he said.

The big sticking point would appear to come down to whether or not Audi chooses the experience of Bottas or the potential of Bartoleto, or another rookie – Liam Lawson’s name has also been linked with the seat – and Bottas pointed out how he feels his experience can lend itself well to the burgeoning Audi project.

“I think it’s pretty, pretty straightforward,” he said when asked whether it’s a simple case of choosing between experience or not.

“I don’t want to say more than that, but I think you’ve got an idea of the situation, but I know that my strength is the experience and what I can bring to the team.”

Given Bottas’ experience as a very solid performer capable of incredible consistency during his time with Mercedes, the lack of performance of the Sauber cars has left the Finn somewhat anonymous towards the back of the pack – even unable to score points – but Bottas said Binotto, who was a former rival while he worked at Ferrari during Bottas’ Mercedes time, can see more than just recent results.

“This sport is unfair. You know, I’ve seen that many times,” he said of the fact he’s fighting for his career with an uncompetitive car.

“So yeah, I’ve been in a difficult situation thanks to the performance of the car, but, thank god Mattia knows what he can get from me, so that’s a good thing for me.

“Hopefully, yeah, I’ll be here next year, and the car will be a bit better, and I can show a bit more.”

