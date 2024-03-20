Valtteri Bottas sends internet ablaze with viral Australian GP advert

In honour of Australia being his second home, Valtteri Bottas has starred in an advert that has gone viral. Again.

Having relaunched his style with a mullet and plenty of Victoria Bitter beer on show as part of his transition to part-time Aussie, this time around he has taken things another step further.

Valtteri Bottas stars in viral advert ahead of Australian Grand Prix

The Finn’s move to Australia becoming his ‘home’ race has been inspired in part through his relationship with professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, whom he has dated for the last four years.

In fully embracing the Australian lifestyle, this time around the former Mercedes driver has shown off his acting chops in an advert for Uber, where he shows off the ultimate car built for an Australian road trip.

Within that are the things you might expect, like a flip-flop holder (or thongs, as Aussies call them), a meat pie warmer, and a pair of budgie smugglers – with Bottas’ face on them, naturally.

Meat pie warmer? ✅ Budgie Smuggler clothes line? ✅ Kookaburra horn? ✅ Your first car could NEVER… So we made a second car that could. Purpose built for an Aussie road trip.@Uber_Australia #UberCarShare pic.twitter.com/2AkyvBYYUu — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 20, 2024

Responses to this latest ad ranged from Pierre Gasly calling Bottas a “legend”, to 1996 World Champion Damon Hill adding: “Classic. Valtteri, where have you been all our lives?”

Rather than write out the details of what’s in the advert, we’ve included it in all its glory above for you to watch, because some things are much easier to explain when you just see them for yourself.

When Bottas gets back out on track at Albert Park this weekend, he will be looking to score his first points of the season for Sauber, whose 2024 campaign has not got off to the start they would have liked on track.

He has already been making himself comfortable in Australia ahead of the race, having taken a Leyton House F1 car for a spin at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival last weekend.

