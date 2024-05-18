Valtteri Bottas opens up on clandestine Williams meeting after paddock spot

Valtteri Bottas took the opportunity to drop in on some old friends at Williams during Saturday’s qualifying day at Imola.

The Finn was spotted spending some time down at Williams on Saturday, with the Finn understood to be engaging in initial conversations with the team over a 2025 F1 seat. He previously raced with Williams between 2013 and ’16 before moving to Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas: I ran out of coffee!

Having spent some 15 minutes down at Williams, including a chat with team boss James Vowles, Bottas spoke about the nature of his meeting after qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix had ended.

Asked how often he headed to his former team for 15-minute chats with a current rival team boss, Bottas was tight-lipped as he spoke to media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Sometimes!” he said. “[James] is a good friend of mine. I ran out of coffee in our motorhome, so I needed to get some from there.”

As for what the conversation was about, Bottas said there was nothing to report.

“[It was] normal things, about life!” he said.

“Of course, when you’re on the free market, you want to check around what’s out there.

“It’s a pretty normal situation being you’re on the free market.”

Asked by PlanetF1.com as to the importance of securing strong qualifying positions at this junction in his career as he aims to put himself in the shop window, he said: “It’s always important. It’s my job in the end to try and make the most out of it so that’s what I always aim for.

“But now we need to analyse today and then look ahead for tomorrow how we can fight for points.”

On Thursday at Imola, Williams team boss James Vowles spoke about the prospect of keeping Logan Sargeant on in his seat for 2025, with the team having confirmed Alex Albon on a new contract for next season.

Vowles confirmed that the Grove-based squad is evaluating other options, as well as monitoring Sargeant’s performance.

“I’m looking and, at the moment, it’s about three options for 2025/’26, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“When we’re in a position where I can talk about it openly, which won’t be long, we will do.

“But, for now, the direction of travel is we know that we need to be performing at the highest level.

“Logan has control in his hands, making sure he’s performing at that level. That’s his ability to control.

“I haven’t taken that away from him. But what’s clear is we also need to be talking to others. And we are.”

