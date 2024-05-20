Valtteri Bottas appears set to re-join Williams for the F1 2025 season, replacing Logan Sargeant, according to well-placed sources.

Reports from Australian outlet Speedcafe and Finnish publication VSabladet are heavily linking Bottas to a move back to Williams for the 2025 campaign, claims which PlanetF1.com understand to be verified.

Valtteri Bottas to make Williams return in 2025 – reports

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Bottas was seen meeting Williams team principal James Vowles for coffee in the team’s motorhome during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend at Imola, which the Finn played down – telling media including PlanetF1.com that it is part and parcel of being in the paddock.

When asked what the conversation was about, he responded: “[It was] normal things, about life!

“Of course, when you’re on the free market, you want to check around what’s out there. It’s a pretty normal situation being [when] you’re on the free market.”

Bottas, who already spent his first four seasons in Formula 1 as a Williams driver from 2013 to 2016, saw the subject brought up again after the race regarding his F1 future.

He added that he hopes to see more of an update on that front soon – and hinted that Williams may even play a part in negotiations.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “I think these next weeks, things will start to move. That’s the target.”

When asked if ‘more coffees’ are on the agenda, hinting at the meeting he had with Vowles earlier in the weekend, the current Kick Sauber driver responded: “I don’t know. I like coffee – I don’t know.”

Read more key information on the F1 2025 driver market

👉 The 10 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2024 grid?

Bottas started his Formula 1 career with Williams before moving across to Mercedes in 2017, becoming an Alfa Romeo driver in 2022 as the Hinwil-based team transitioned back to Sauber, before it becomes Audi in time for 2026.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been signed for the team for 2025 and Carlos Sainz is the publicly stated target for the other seat, with Bottas and team-mate Zhou Guanyu having been in negotiations with other teams alongside Sauber as they look to retain their respective places on the grid.

When Speedcafe’s report was put to a Williams spokesperson, the publication was told: “There are always rumours in F1 and we aren’t paying any attention to them.

“We have an exciting driver line-up and our focus is on the very tight midfield battle this year.

“We always have an eye on the future and are assessing our options for 2025 and beyond, but our focus is on delivering maximum success in 2024.”

Read next: F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?