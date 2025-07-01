Racing Bulls reveal fresh new livery for British Grand Prix

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls are at it again with a stunning new livery set to drop for the 2025 British Grand Prix.

The team that made waves with its one-off pink look in Miami has returned with another one-off, this time designed by Nigerian artist Slawn and team partner HUGO.

VCARB debut bespoke artist-designed livery for the British Grand Prix

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have a brand-new, one-off livery set to debut this weekend at the British Grand Prix, and it’s a gorgeous one.

The team and its partner HUGO have joined forces with Slawn, a Nigerian artist renowned for his pop-art, graffiti style he brings to large-scale canvases, such as murals, that blends London urban culture with his roots in Yoruba.

As far as the livery goes, Slawn has transformed the white VCARB 02 base into an expressive and bold canvas that features a bubbly design that springs to life. A similar design will be featured on the VCARB team kit and driver overalls, while Slawn is also transforming the team’s garage into an art exhibition on Thursday ahead of the race.

Fans looking to get their hands on a bit of this design will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at the track and online at the Red Bull Shop.

Peter Bayer, CEO of VCARB, has nothing but praise for the one-off livery, saying, “Slawn’s work is unlike anything we’ve seen n Formula 1, and that’s exactly why this collaboration felt right.

“Partnering with HUGO and Slawn has allowed us to push creative boundaries in a way that reflects the bold identity of our team. Silverstone is a massive moment in the season, and we’re proud to bring something completely original to our fans.”

Meanwhile, James Foster — SVP of global marketing at Hugo Boss — said, “Witnessing the big reveal of Slawn’s fresh, energetic art on the VCARB Team’s new livery and his exciting takeover will consolidate HUGO’s ambition to take F1 further off-track and into culture.

“This collaboration is a brilliant demonstration of the power of going your own way, which is at the core of HUGO and VCARB’s DNA. All eyes will be on VCARB during the action at Silverstone.”

And what of the artist? His message is simple.

“Art meets speed,” Slawn said, “and I brought the madness. Big love to HUGO and VCARB for trusting the vision.”

This isn’t the first time this season that VCARB has introduced a special livery. In Miami, the team debuted a gorgeous, all-pink look inspired by Red Bull’s new pink edition.

