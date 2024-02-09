Toro Rosso vibes return as VCARB launch 2024 F1 car in Las Vegas

The VCARB F1 team, having rebranded from AlphaTauri, has revealed their 2024 F1 car at an unveiling ceremony in Las Vegas.

Following on from Alpine’s F1 car launch earlier this week, Red Bull’s second team has unveiled the car with which they’ll tackle the 2024 season.

The former AlphaTauri squad, now formally renamed Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, has shown off the VCARB01 which bears a striking resemblance to the colour scheme used by Toro Rosso (a previous iteration of the Faenza-based squad).

VCARB unleash their 2024 F1 car in Las Vegas

Taking the covers off the car to the cheer of the crowd, the team unveiled the car on stage in Las Vegas as artists performed to massive hype.

It’s all revolution at the newly-renamed VCARB outfit where, along with the new identity, the team has had a significant change in leadership.

Gone is Franz Tost, the Austrian head who ably led the team throughout their days as Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri. Tost has opted for retirement as he nears 70 years old, with Laurent Mekies taking over as team boss after spending the last half-decade with Ferrari.

Former FIA man Peter Bayer has taken over as CEO of the newly-formed ‘Racing Bulls’ company under which VCARB will race as a team.

introducing the VCARB 01. we didn’t skip out on the colour with this one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QlWlHNhxOG — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) February 9, 2024

Retained for a fourth successive year is Yuki Tsunoda, with the Japanese youngster entering a ‘make or break’ season as he eyes up a seat with Red Bull Racing should Sergio Perez founder alongside Max Verstappen once more.

Partnered with Tsunoda is Daniel Ricciardo as he makes his full-time racing return – the Australian had a truncated 2023 season after being brought back as a replacement for the struggling Nyck de Vries as Ricciardo suffered a hand injury at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The new VCARB01 features a pull-rod front suspension layout in line with senior team Red Bull’s RB designs while there are also notable changes to the sidepod area.

Following on from VCARB’s launch, Aston Martin will reveal the AMR24 at Silverstone on the 12th of February, followed by Ferrari on February 13th, Mercedes and McLaren on February 14th, and Red Bull last to show off their new car with an event at Milton Keynes on February 15th.

