Reigning Formula E World Champion Jean-Eric Vergne says he wants to see Formula One and Formula E merge in the future.

Formula E, which is the leading electric cars series, was launched in 2014, with races taking place exclusively on street circuits around the world.

The series has attracted a host of stars formerly seen around the Formula 1 paddock including Vergne, Felipe Massa, Pascal Wehrlein and Sebastien Buemi.

Several leading manufacturers have also entered the series, with Jaguar, Audi and BMW amongst the names.

Speaking at the FIA Gala, Vergne said: “In the future, 2030 or something like that, there will only be electric cars or cars with new technology, we will not be running petrol or gasoline engines and the like.

“Formula 1 will have to completely change its mentality in the field of electricity, but again, it’s not up to me to decide, Formula 1 is Formula 1 and I think it will always be Formula 1.

“It’s the most important series in motorsport history and I always think that will be the case.

“Formula E is a bit different and in my opinion it does not compete with Formula 1, but I sometimes hear that the two classes might fuse one day, which I would like to have, as you keep on doing the best of the Formula 1 and the Formula E. That would be nice.”

