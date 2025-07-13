Take a break from all the Goodwood action with today’s F1 news round-up.

We have the latest information on Max Verstappen’s potential Mercedes swap and the speculation swirling around Red Bull Racing.

F1 news: Max Verstappen opens up about Mercedes talks

The Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours are swirling again, as a crucial point in that pursuit approaches.

Both Verstappen and Toto Wolff have remained tight-lipped on the renewed speculation, but the Dutchman opened up on his talks with the Mercedes team principal from when the rumours first began to generate momentum last season.

F1 news: The F1 legend tipped to lead Red Bull

Tipped to join Red Bull Racing in a management role, Christian Danner says he cannot see Sebastian Vettel being Red Bull’s salvation in the midst of “this hullabaloo.”

Red Bull shocked the Formula 1 paddock on Wednesday when the team announced that team principal Christian Horner had been sacked after two decades in charge.

What people are saying about the Christian Horner sacking:

F1 news: There’s one big question for Laurent Mekies

Laurent Mekies’ promotion to CEO of Red Bull Racing brings with it one key question, according to ex-F1 racer Gerhard Berger.

The Austrian, who was once a 50 per cent owner of Toro Rosso, has questioned whether Mekies has the “killer instinct” required to thrive at the championship-winning operation.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton details his Ferrari wishlist

Scuderia Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton labelled his SF-25 as “the most difficult car I’ve driven” in wet conditions, though he does have an idea of how to fix it.

Hamilton will bring his ideas to the Ferrari crew in charge of developing the team’s F1 2026 challenger in an effort to find more stability.

