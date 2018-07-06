Vettel: Silverstone DRS could split the grid

Sebastian Vettel is concerned that Silverstone’s new DRS zone could play into the hands of F1’s bigger teams, splitting the grid even more.

This weekend there’s a third DRS zone at Silverstone, running down the start/finish straight.

As DRS doesn’t close until such a time as the brakes are applied, that means drivers can theoretically take Turns 1 and 2 flat-out with DRS open.

And while the move is designed to improve overtaking, Vettel fears is could cause more harm than good.

“It’s a bit tricky,” he said. “I don’t know if we can do it with DRS open or not.

“We have to try, with the [new] asphalt, [grippier] tyres and so on.

“If anybody is likely to do it then it’s us, as in the big teams with most of the downforce.

“So, I don’t know if that was the intention to split the grid even more.

“I’m sure other people have less downforce than us, so they will probably struggle more.”