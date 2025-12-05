Former F1 driver Adrian Sutil has made his first official statement through his lawyer, following his arrest in what investigators alleged was a “particularly serious case” of fraud and embezzlement.

The former Spyker, Force India and Sauber driver was arrested in an international raid on suspicion of fraud and embezzlement.

Adrian Sutil remains in police custody after his arrest

Sutil was taken into custody in Sindelfingen last week after police officers raided three addresses; one in Monaco, Switzerland and Sindelfingen.

Although Bild reported that the public prosecutor’s office would not comment on what exactly Sutil has been accused of, investigators say there is suspicion of “joint fraud in a particularly serious case and joint embezzlement”.

His lawyer, however, hinted at a plot to damage the 42-year-old’s reputation in a “targeted and misleading way” as he denied the charges.

Sutil remains in custody in Germany.

Dirk Schmitz, his lawyer said in a statement seen by Auto Motor und Sport: “Adrian Sutil is currently in pre-trial detention in Germany. This is essentially based on the fact that Mr. Sutil does not have a residence in Germany, but only in Monaco.”

Although the circumstances of Sutil’s arrest and the exact charges are unclear, his lawyer hinted at a plot to “damage” the German’s reputation, calling him the “victim”.

“From his point of view, there has been no economic damage to third parties,” he continued. “The allegations relate to international and cross-border leasing contracts as well as security agreements, which are assessed according to different national legal standards and lead to different valuations.”

“The triggers,” he continued, “and accompanying circumstances point to an attempt to damage my client’s reputation in a targeted and misleading way. Adrian Sutil himself has been the victim of a major property crime in the European environment.

“Further announcements will be made in the near future.”

According to Sutil’s lawyer, he is is cooperating fully with the investigating authorities and believes his “great name” will be cleared.

“We are confident that we will prove that the allegations prove to be unfounded under criminal law and that his great name as a Formula 1 driver will be fully rehabilitated,” Schmitz added.

“Despite the traumatic experiences for him, he thanks the public prosecutor’s office and the State Criminal Police Office for the correct and objective handling so far.

“Assessments should only be carried out when the responsible authorities have completed their work and reliable findings are available. Adrian Sutil would like to thank all friends, colleagues and business partners who have shown him comprehensive support and trust, especially now in this difficult and unfair situation.”

Sutil is no stranger to controversy, which almost cost him his Formula 1 career when back in 2011 he injured then Lotus team executive, Eric Lux, with a champagne glass in a nightclub incident.

Sutil claimed he only wanted to spill his drink on Lux, and that causing the injury was completely “unintentional and accidental.”

However, judge Christiane Thiemann in her ruling said: “The defendant knew that he had this glass in his hand. The glass was moving in an intended direction.”

He was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and given an 18-month suspended sentence, and was ordered to pay a €200,000 fine.

