Ryo Hirakawa’s build-up to his latest FP1 session with Haas didn’t go according to plan as he crashed during a Testing Previous Car [TPC] outing at Zandvoort on Monday.

Hirakawa has been confirmed by Haas for Friday’s opening practice hour at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he’ll replace Oliver Bearman for the session in his third outing with the American team.

This year Haas, which entered Formula 1 in 2016, is conducting its first-ever TPCs, a significant milestone for the team.

The TPC format allows Formula 1 teams to conduct private tests using older cars that comply with technical regulations from the previous three seasons.

Hirakawa was behind the wheel in his third confirmed TPC with Haas, but the day ended early when he crashed coming out of Masterbocht.

The 31-year-old came flying out of Masterbocht, Turn 8, and lost control of the car, pitching him into three full 360′ spins.

The last spin sent him hurtling across the grass on the outside of Turn 9 before hitting the barrier on the right of the nose, which pitched the car around that the rear also hit the barrier.

It ended early because Ryo Hirakawa crashed his car

Hirakawa will be hoping that’s it for his crashes in a Haas F1 car as he’ll be back in action in FP1 at the 4.3km Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu is hoping Bearman and Esteban Ocon can add to the team’s 48 points as it looks to chase down Sauber for eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship. Sauber is 11 points clear with five race weekends, including Mexico, remaining.

“The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is a very unique track,” Komatsu said in the team’s preview. “It has the highest altitude that we face, it means a high-downforce package only produces low downforce, plus cooling is the biggest issue.

“Looking at the VF-25 with our high-downforce package, and if we do the basics, I see no reason we shouldn’t be going for points.

“I’m not focused on the result itself so to speak, as the result will be what it will be, but we really need to focus on our process, what we’re doing and how we approach what’s in front of us.”

Hirakawa will be part of that process as he covers some of the early legwork; the driver is one of nine changes in FP1.

