Shocking footage emerges of F1 fan brawl at Canadian Grand Prix

Fan footage of grandstand fight shared on social media

A 25-second clip of the fight has been shared on Reddit, showing a fight break out in what appears to be Grandstand 31 – the stand on the outside of the circuit which provides spectators with a view of Turns 8 and 9.

The clip shows a small handful of fans brawling in the grandstand, with the violence escalating in response to the actions of just one fan.

The footage shows innocent spectators jumping out of the way as the brawlers fall down through the grandstand, with one particularly young McLaren fan shown looking back fearfully as several grown men fight; a bystander, likely a parent or guardian accompanying him, is shown helping to usher him to safety.

The post on Reddit, which received over 2500 ‘upvotes’ and over 300 comments, saw many commenters condemning the actions of the fighting adults, with one commenter writing, “Grandstand 31. And they didn’t let us on the track after because the security manager got hit and had to go to the hospital. These guys suck…”

Another commenter wrote, “I hate this. Been to GPs for over 30 years, and one of the best things about F1 is I’ve never seen a fight between fans in all those years.”

PlanetF1.com has approached the Canadian Grand Prix promoter, Octane Racing Group, as well as Formula One Management, for comment on the situation, and whether the incident has been referred to police authorities in Montreal.

At the time of writing, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal was unaware of any investigation or charges relating to the incident when contacted by PlanetF1.com.

With such unsavoury incidents, thankfully, particularly rare in Formula 1, the precedent for such behaviour suggests the instigator of the violence in the Montreal grandstand could be facing repercussions.

In 2023, video footage of a fan inside the Foro Sol Stadium section of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico was captured, showing them throwing punches at other spectators who were dressed in red.

The aggressive fan was then wrestled back by other members of the crowd before being escorted away by security.

F1 later confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the fan was immediately ejected and has since been given a lifetime ban from attending any Grand Prix.

Over 350,000 fans attended the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

